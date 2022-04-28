Emerald senior Justin Goode, front row, center, poses after signing his letter of intent to wrestle at Lander. Front row, from left, are Latasha Goode, Leon Goode Sr., Justin Goode, Lanina Goode and Fillyau Goode. Back row, from left, are Emerald athletic director Mack Hite, Leon Goode Jr. and Emerald wrestling coach Andy Wright.
Justin Goode has been working on his craft since he was in the eighth grade, learning and trying new techniques to better himself. After five years on the mat for Emerald, Goode developed into one of the best wrestlers in the state, earning a huge milestone: his 100th victory.
He added another milestone to his high school career on Thursday, signing with Lander to continue his wrestling career.
“It’s special,” Goode said. “I’m glad everyone showed up, and I’m glad I actually got this opportunity to wrestle in college.”
Goode will be a third-generation Bearcat, as his mother and grandmother attended Lander during their college careers. That was one drawing factor for the Viking senior, but the school is close to home, which will allow him a chance to help coach the Vikings in the 2022-23 season.
“These last five years have been very special,” Goode said. “It changed my life helped me out a lot, allowed me to meet a lot of new people and make connections. I’m just glad I get to continue.”
Lander just wrapped up its third wrestling season, finishing with its best year yet. The Bearcats sent four wrestlers to the NCAA DII National Championship tournament, and with Zeth Brower’s 141-pound run, earned its first national championship in school history.
“It’s their third year in,” Goode said. “The coaches are really good. I got to talk to them a few weeks ago, and they had four people qualify for the national championship. That’s pretty good. It’s a close knit community, and a lot of guys go in and work hard.”
Goode has been wrestling for Emerald since he was in the eighth grade, developing more into a threat for the Vikings, reaching the individual state championship match the past three years.
This past year, Goode finished as the No. 3 wrestler in the 160-pound class, finishing his senior season with a 39-5 record. He earned a spot in the North-South Wrestling Classic, where he went 1-1 against two of the top wrestlers in the state.
“He’s the epitome of our program,” Emerald coach Andy Wright said. “He put all the work in and does everything that you ask him to do. He’s one of my boys and will always be. That’s what you do it for, that relationship.”
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.