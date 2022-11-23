Throughout his 2021 campaign, Jaylen Foster battled through loads of adversity.
The then-junior suffered a number of injuries on the way to an abysmal season for the Vikings. However, much like the rest of his team this season, Foster bounced back and thrived.
The senior running back accounted for 1,529 total yards, including 1,214 rushing and 19 all-purpose touchdowns for Emerald. As evidenced by his results on the field, Foster was a huge help in getting the Vikings back in the postseason for the first time since 2018.
For his outstanding play game in and game out, Foster was honored as this year’s Joe Anderson Player of the Year.
“It feels good knowing that hard work is finally starting to pay off and people are taking notice,” Foster said. “It’s been fun, knowing that I can contribute to the team, but also, I just want to thank all of my teammates, offensive linemen, everybody who took time to block, so I can make plays”
And on Friday nights, it was pretty common for Foster to make those plays.
The senior scored in every game this season and also had a streak of games where he had multiple touchdowns and games with more than 100 yards rushing. Foster was also a playmaker as a defensive back where he totaled 36 tackles for the Vikings.
“He’s what I call a football player and no matter where you put him, he’s gonna shine,” Emerald coach Tad DuBose said. “You can put him anywhere on the football field and he’s gonna stand out, I promise you.
“He was a huge cog in our wheel. If you needed a play, you found a way to get it to No. 3 for us, whether it was offensively or defensively.”
The year, Foster’s success is a result of the hard work he put in during the summer, making him an even better running back this fall.
And thanks to his spectacular season, Foster wasn’t only honored as the Player of the Year and an All-Lakelands selection, but he received state-level honors, too.
He will participate in the North-South All-Star game on Dec. 10 in Myrtle Beach as a defensive back, a date Foster has marked on his calendar.
“I’m excited to compete with some of the best players in the state and see how I compare to them,” Foster said.
After high school, Foster’s plans are to be determined. However, much like on the field, DuBose believes his running back will continue to shine.
“He is a fine young man,” DuBose said. “I’m thankful to have the opportunity to work with him over these past three years, look forward to him having a bright future ahead of because yeah, he’s a good football player, he’s a better person,
“No matter which direction he chooses to go, he’s going to be a good one.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.