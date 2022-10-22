Growing up, Jacey Coates would go to the golf course every now and then to hang out with her grandfather, but the first time she truly picked up playing the sport was in the seventh grade.
Now just one year later, Coates is heading to Conway as Emerald’s representative in the 3A State Championship.
The 13-year old qualified for the state championship meet by shooting a career best 93 in the Upper State qualifying match on Tuesday. Along with shooting her best score in her career, Coates sunk her first career birdie, making the shot on No. 2 at Willow Creek Golf Course.
“It was really exciting,” Coates said. “I had everything under control. After hitting a bunch of good shots, I just felt really good and continued to play well.”
Throughout the year, Coates has been a steady performer for the Vikings, finishing in the top 2 for coach Gary Odom all season long.
“She has steadily progressed. I am very excited to see her accomplishments and how she has continued to improve throughout the year,” Emerald coach Gary Odom said. “She had her career round at the region qualifying and also had her first birdie. I’m extremely excited to see how far she can go. I definitely think she can progress to the college level.”
The biggest challenge for new golfers is staying focused on each individual shot, learning to say the course instead of getting frustrated on a mishit or trying to get yardage back after a tough shot. That has been Coates biggest adjustment from her first year of playing to now.
“To see her compete against those seniors and maintain her control, maintain her focus. Most of the time,” Odom said. “On occasion, she’ll get away from that but she’s learning to overcome that and get focused again for that next shot. It’s good to see her progression. It’s really exciting for me as a coach to see her at this level at this age and knowing the potential she has in front of her.”
Along with playing golf for the Vikings, Coates plays soccer. Despite the different skill sets the two sports require, Coates believes that being a two-sport athlete helps her just being competitive, especially going up against players up to 5 years older than her.
“It’s fun but sometimes it’s frustrating to see all these high schoolers shoot in the 80s and high 70s,” Coates said. “That’s where I really want to be, but I’m just 13. I know I can get better.”
Coates will participate in the 3A State Championship match starting on Monday.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.