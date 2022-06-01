Andy Wright’s life changed in 2006.
At the time, Wright was working in law enforcement and served as a deputy when his father, Kenneth Wright, died in June. At the funeral, he saw the impact his father, a former teacher and coach, made on his former students and athletes, so he decided to make a change.
After the funeral, Wright made the switch, moving from law enforcement, which he had spent roughly nine years doing, to teaching.
“I grew up at Emerald High School. My dad taught and coached at Emerald for 32 years,” Wright said. “My whole life growing up, I was running the halls. It’s been a part of me since I was born. I saw the effect my dad made on a bunch of people.
“It was on my heart already to (make the change). I (had) already wished I had been doing it. I just made that change. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”
Wright began working at Emerald just months after his father’s death, and quickly had a chance to follow in his father’s footsteps as a coach.
Two weeks before the start of the 2006-07 wrestling season, the Vikings coach left unexpectedly. With a glaring vacancy, Emerald athletic director Mike Clowney turned to Wright, who grew up wrestling for the Vikings.
“It was kind of an accident I got the wrestling coaching position,” Wright said. “He said ‘I need a wrestling coach,’ and I said’ I got you. I’ll do it.’ That’s what it’s been ever since. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”
Since taking over as Emerald’s coach, the Vikings have sent several wrestlers to college, including most recently Justin Goode. The Vikings have won several individual state championships, highlighted by Gage Cervenka, who won four consecutive heavyweight state championships and finished his career 199-1. As a coach, Wright has won more than 230 matches at Emerald.
While he has filled the Vikings’ trophy case as a coach, the relationships with his former athletes is what Wright has always cherished most.
“I still talk to every one of my boys. They all call me. That’s what you do it for,” Wright said. “That’s how you build a successful program is you have that family relationship among the team. That’s what I preach hard.”
After 15 years as the Vikings head coach, Wright is moving on, heading just north to Clinton, where he will start the Red Devil’s wrestling team.
“I’m going into a school where the student body was asking for a wrestling program. They want it already,” Wright said. “I’m not going in where I have to chase kids in the hallway to come out. It’s going to be nice there’s going to be a group that wants to do it. ... I think it’s a great opportunity and a great community. It’s just a sitting gold mine because they have the student athletes that are set for a wrestling program.”