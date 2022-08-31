ABBEVILLE — Same matchup, same set up and same result. The only difference was the gym.
For the second time in less than a week, Emerald volleyball matched up against Abbeville, fell behind by two sets before screaming back to claim the match in five sets.
"Our biggest hurdle is our mental toughness, and we had two games in a row where they battled back from 2-0," Emerald coach Patricia Wirszyla said. "They could have quit but they didn't. I could not be more proud of each and every one of them. It was a team win. Setters Ava (Pendley) and Savannah (Wright) were unsung heroes. Our serves have been very consistent which is nice."
Abbeville never trailed in the first two sets, winning them 25-16 and 25-18 respectively. The Panthers controlled the sets mainly by feeding Garianna Burton on offense, while rattling off several aces at a time.
But, just like the first matchup, Emerald came out hot to start the third set, rattling off six consecutive points. The lead continued to grow throughout the set, going as high as nine halfway through.
"We were making errors the first two sets and did not have a good serve receive," Wirszyla said. "Once again, Savannah (Wright) starting off with serving a couple over, then (D'Metria Jordan) had some key hits and a couple of blocks. It just pushed the momentum and got the girls fired up."
Like Emerald did the first two sets, Abbeville made errors, physical and through miscommunication. Once the Panthers started to play as a unit, they mounted a comeback, shrinking the lead to as little as one at set point, but another error cost them a chance to extend the set.
After playing even for most of the fourth set, Emerald pulled away late, winning 25-20. Once the fifth and final set began, the Vikings had all the momentum, starting on a 6-2 run before cruising to a 15-10 win.
Just as she did in the first matchup, Jordan was a huge difference maker, finishing with 15 kills on 29 attempts and was a huge factor in the middle of the net, redirecting numerous Panther kill attempts throughout the Vikings second-half run.
Payton Findley added seven kills and led the way with four aces. Wright led the Vikings with 14 assists, while Pendley added six.
