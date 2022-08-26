It looked like the match was finished after two sets.
The Abbeville volleyball team was rolling against Emerald to start its match, winning the first two sets in dominate fashion, but the energy changed to start the third set.
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 3:52 am
With its offense clicking in the from the start of the third set on, Emerald rallied, defeating Abbeville in five sets.
"The offense I went with in the first set, just because I wanted to see if we could make it work, did not work. We went to our other offense (in the second set), but in the third set, they started executing perfectly," Emerald coach Patricia Wirszyla said. "We had really nice serve receives, which allowed us to run our offense."
Abbeville, who had been the louder and more spirited team in the first two sets, fell behind early in the third. Emerald started the set on a 6-0 run before Abbeville mounted a small comeback to tighten the set at 9-7.
For the rest of the set, the Vikings dominated behind the blocking and spiking of junior D'Metria Jordan. Emerald scored six of the next eight points to take a stranglehold of the set, eventually winning 25-17.
"It was very hard. We had to fight, especially in those first two sets," Jordan said. "We were kind of down on our energy, but we picked it up in our third set. We fought really hard with my blocks, my hits and my teammates."
The fourth set was more tightly contested, as the two were deadlocked halfway through at 15. But once again, Jordan made a key block on a long rally to give Emerald an edge, turning the tied match into a 25-17 win for the Vikings.
Emerald never trailed in the fifth set, putting the Panthers away 15-12 to end the match, avenging a loss against Greenwood Christian from a day earlier.
"We had a tough loss yesterday against Greenwood Christian. Today we had to fight back and play our game," Jordan said.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
