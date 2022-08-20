Originally, Patricia Wirszyla wasn’t planning on taking over the Emerald volleyball team, but when the job became open in April, she seized the opportunity.

“I’m super excited. I’m excited to be working with the girls,” Wirszyla said. “I really didn’t foresee the head coaching spot, but it came open. Coach (Mack) Hite has confidence in me. I’m just excited to see where we can go this season.”

