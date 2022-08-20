Originally, Patricia Wirszyla wasn’t planning on taking over the Emerald volleyball team, but when the job became open in April, she seized the opportunity.
“I’m super excited. I’m excited to be working with the girls,” Wirszyla said. “I really didn’t foresee the head coaching spot, but it came open. Coach (Mack) Hite has confidence in me. I’m just excited to see where we can go this season.”
Wirszyla has plenty of head coaching experience, working as the head volleyball coach at McCormick and Ware Shoals for more than 15 years between the two schools. Last season, she was the jayvee head coach for the Vikings.
Emerald wrapped up its preseason schedule on Thursday, defeating Strom Thurmond and sweeping a pair of scrimmages against McCormick.
Though they finished the preseason 3-0, the Vikings have made a lot of changes in the short time between games, switching their player rotation between every game. Wirszyla said it was a way for her to learn more about the older players on the team while developing the younger players that are moving up from jayvee.
“We’ve changed our rotation from the first scrimmage. We changed it from last Thursday too, same offense but different rotation,” Wirszyla said. “This is the first time they did this rotation tonight. ... We have a lot of work to do with our blocking and hitting. I’m excited.”
Overall, the Vikings are a younger team this season, as they have just one senior on the team, but have a strong core group of seven juniors. With a mix of experienced players on the team, Wirszyla said her biggest point of emphasis is building mental toughness in the team.
Before every game, Wirszyla gives the team a quote to help strengthen that mental toughness. Thursday’s quote was MLB Hall Of Famer Yogi Berra’s “It ain’t over till it’s over.”
In the preseason, the Vikings haven’t faced much adversity, quickly dispatching McCormick in its first two scrimmages by a combined set score of 6-0. But Thursday’s scrimmage allowed Wirszyla a chance to see that metals toughness that she’s trying to instill in her young team.
“That’s what I want to instill in them, we may be down but we’re never out,” Wirszyla said. “I think tonight losing a set, I’m glad that we lost it so I could see what they would do to recover from that loss. They did. They won the next two sets.”
Emerald begins its season on Wednesday when it hosts Greenwood Christian.
