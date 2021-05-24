Emerald to host youth basketball camp
Emerald High School will be hosting the Viking Basketball Skills Camp June 9-11 for boys and girls grades 3-8. The camp will run each day inside the school's gym from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Registration starts June 7 and the cost is $60 per camper or $100 for two siblings.
For more information or to receive a form for the camp, contact Emerald boys basketball coach John-Mark Scruggs at 864-993-0921 or by email at scruggsj@gwd50.org.
Lander names Pridgen bass fishing coach
Lander has hired Drew Pridgen as the Bearcats' head bass fishing coach, the program announced Monday. Pridgen is a Greenwood native and a 2020 Lander graduate.
Pridgen was a member of Lander's bass fishing team during his undergraduate career, also serving as the team's social media chair in 2018-19 and the program's vice president in 2019-20. Lander bass fishing will be competing as a varsity sport for the first time this fall.
Lander announced the addition of bass fishing to its athletics roster in March. Bass fishing has existed as a club sport at Lander since 2011. The Bearcats are currently ranked 26th nationally in the Bass Pro Shops School of the Year standings from the Association of Collegiate Anglers.
Source: Rodgers not at Packers' OTAs
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn’t present for the first day of organized team activities Monday, according to a person familiar with the situation.
These OTA sessions are voluntary, but Rodgers generally has participated in them in the past. ESPN first reported Rodgers wasn't with the team on Monday.
Rodgers’ decision not to participate this time comes amid reports that the reigning MVP wants out of Green Bay, where he has spent his entire NFL career.
Ex-LSU QB Finley transfers to Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. — Former LSU quarterback TJ Finley is transferring to Southeastern Conference Western Division rival Auburn.
Finley announced his decision Monday with a video posted on social media.
Finley started five games last season as a freshman. The former three-star recruit passed for 941 yards with five touchdowns against five interceptions.
It's unclear if he'll have a chance to compete with Bo Nix for the starting job. Nix has started every game for Auburn his first two seasons under coach Gus Malzahn, who was replaced by Bryan Harsin.
Ex-MSU star Appling arrested in shooting
DETROIT — A former Michigan State University basketball star was arrested Monday in the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old man in Detroit, police said.
Keith Appling, 29, was arrested in Chelsea, 60 miles west of Detroit. A gun was recovered, police said.
Police said he's accused of shooting the man Saturday night during an argument.
Appling, a prep star at Detroit Pershing, played for Michigan State from 2010 to 2014. He also played basketball overseas and had two brief contracts with the NBA's Orlando Magic.