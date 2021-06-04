Emerald to host youth baseball camp
Emerald High School will be hosting a baseball camp July 13-16 for youth ages 6-12. The camp will run each day at Emerald’s baseball field from 9 a.m. to noon. The cost is $80 per camper.
For more information or to receive a form for the camp, contact Emerald baseball coach Mack Hite at hitem@gwd50.org.
Tennis player released in match-fixing case
PARIS — The Russian tennis player arrested on suspicion of match-fixing at last year’s French Open was released from police custody on Friday, judicial officials told The Associated Press.
Yana Sizikova, who was arrested Thursday in Paris after competing in a French Open doubles match, was not formally charged after questioning but remains under investigation, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.
The 26-year-old Sizikova denies the allegations, according to her lawyer, Frederic Belot. He told the AP that Sizikova wants to file a complaint for defamation.
Olympic champ banned 5 years
MONACO — Olympic hurdles champion Brianna Rollins-McNeal was banned for five years on Friday in a doping case, ruling her out of this year’s Tokyo Games and the 2024 Paris Games.
The Athletics Integrity Unit said the American’s second career ban was for “tampering within the results management process” of doping control samples.
The 29-year-old hurdler’s ban runs to August 2024, days after the Paris Olympics finish.
However, Rollins-McNeal has started an appeal which could yet let her run in the 100-meter hurdles at next month’s Tokyo Olympics.
Ex-Louisville assistant gets plea deal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former University of Louisville basketball assistant has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of attempted extortion and will avoid prison time.
Dino Gaudio was dismissed from the team along with another assistant in March after the Cardinals missed the NCAA tournament. During a meeting with coaches, Gaudio threatened to go to the media with alleged NCAA violations by the team, according to federal prosecutors.
UConn, Vols extend women’s hoops series
STORRS, Conn. — Tennessee and UConn have agreed to extend their storied women’s basketball rivalry for another two years.
The schools announced Friday they will play each other during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, first in Connecticut and then in Knoxville.
UConn has won 15 of the 24 games between the schools.