Two more junior league teams will be added to the American Legion Post 20 league for the 2021 season.
According to American Legion Post athletic director Dale Kittles, Emerald has joined Ninety Six and Greenwood as the third school to offer a junior league team for the upcoming season.
“This is huge for American Legion baseball,” Kittles said. “So many young men are missing out on the opportunity to play in such a team-oriented program. I have players come up and tell me that ‘this is the best baseball I have ever played in, I wish I had started sooner.’”
The addition of Ninety Six and Emerald results in now six junior league teams will be competing this summer. Kittles said the rapid expansion “scared him” but said he was proud of the garnered interest in the baseball league that will celebrate its 80th season.
With Chad Ellis leading the Ninety Six program, Emerald will be lead by newly appointed athletic director and head baseball coach Mack Hite. Hite is an alumni of the Post 20 senior team, a team he played on during 2007 and then coached from 2012-16.
“It’s a fantastic opportunity for young men to get involved and play some baseball,” Hite said. “With Ninety Six, Greenwood and other schools doing it in the area, it’s just going to give ultimately give student athletes more opportunities to compete.”
Hite said the return to coaching in the American Legion Post 20 league is ‘special’ for him because he gained valuable coaching experience at a young age.
“My next head coaching gig at Strom Thurmond high school is probably not possible without the experience Dale Kittles allowed me to gain in 2012,” Hite said. “[Greenwood] is obviously very special to me for a lot of reasons but the amount of time, energy and effort put in by both players and coaches into the [American Legion Post 20 league] throughout the years that I played and coached, means a lot to me.”