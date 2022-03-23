After dropping its first eight games and dealing with several rain delays, the Emerald baseball team finally got its first win of the season, taking down Dixie 6-3 on Wednesday. Along with the first win of the season, it was the first win for coach Mack Hite in an Emerald uniform.
"It's great. I'm just trying to keep my focus on (the fact that) we need to play better baseball," Hite said. "I know what's out there ahead of us. It's not about me, it's about our guys and I'm really proud of our guys. They've been itching for this thing.
Throughout the game, both teams had put several base runners on but couldn't get the hit when it mattered the most. That was until Cole Ison stepped to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning.
With bases loaded and no outs, the senior came through in the clutch, smoking a ball to left field for a bases-clearing double.
"That was a huge swing. He did a great job putting a good swing on that ball and trying not to be too aggressive," Hite said. "He got a good pitch to hit and put a great swing on it. I'm just so proud of him."
Ison was one of two Vikings that finished with a multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-4 at the plate. Chris Smith also finished with two hits in the win.
Overall, the Vikings tallied eight hits in the game and drew seven walks, highlighted by Eli Bearden, who finished 1-for-1 at the plate with three walks. Hite said the key for the Vikings on Wednesday was to be more patient at the plate.
"We were a little bit more patient tonight because we could be. It was exciting to see our guys get some good pitches and put some good swings on them," Hite said.
"In our region games, we're facing some really good pitching. We faced Broome, and they have two really quality starters. We faced Chapman on Tuesday and they have one of the best pitchers in the region. They're going to throw a bunch of strikes. We have to be aggressive, kind of swing them out of the gates. Dixie has played back-to-back nights."
Dixie's Cody Quarles drove in the only earned Hornets run of the game, delivering on a fourth-inning single.
