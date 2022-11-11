It was a day Mattison Dickenson had been looking forward to since she was 8 years old.
And a May car accident wasn’t going to stop her from living it Wednesday afternoon.
With loved ones, her glove, batting gloves and a pen by her side, the Emerald senior signed her letter of intent to play softball at Erskine.
“It feels great. Back in May, we got in a bad car wreck and I broke my pelvis, so I didn’t even know if I was going to get to sign, but it feels really good. It’s a weight off my shoulders,” Dickenson said. “It means the world to me… knowing I’m here feels amazing.”
Erskine College, a short 30-minute drive from the doors of Emerald High School, felt like home for Dickenson as soon as she walked on campus. With the help of her parents, coaches and teammates, the Flying Fleet signee has become a do-it-all player for the Vikings.
“It’s awesome,” Emerald softball coach Tiara Agnew said. “Anytime that they get to go and play at the next level, it’s always a great opportunity for the girls and it’s exciting, so I’m just excited for her and her journey that she’s starting.”
As she will have to wait another spring before she puts on the maroon and gold, Dickenson is looking forward to leading Emerald one last time.
“I’m so excited,” Dickenson said. “We put in a lot of hard work, so I’m ready to see it pay off.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.