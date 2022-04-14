Heading into the bottom of the sixth, Emerald softball was trying to put Ware Shoals away. The Vikings had already let a six-run lead slip away and its two-run lead from the previous inning also dissipated.
Instead of trying to do too much, the Vikings went to bat, driving in nine runs in the bottom of the sixth. The barrage put Ware Shoals away as Emerald cruised to a 19-10 victory.
"We've been struggling with errors throughout the whole season, so we've just been learning how to bounce back from it," Emerald coach Tiara Agnew said. "We started hitting the ball one through nine in the lineup. That really helps us put up runs even if we make mistakes. We just focus that we're always in the game and stay focused. It's been working."
Agnew said the Vikings' goal was to make Ware Shoals pitch to them, waiting for the perfect pitch unless they had two strikes. Time and again, the Vikings came up with big knocks with runners on base, while drawing nine walks on the night.
"We really have been focusing on knowing your pitch," Agnew said. "Unless you have two strikes, you have to go in there looking for the perfect pitch, and that's what they did. It works."
Though they kept facing deficits, the Hornets continued to battle. After trailing by six in the second inning, Ware Shoals scored two runs in the third inning and three runs in the fourth.
But, the Vikings responded, scoring all nine of their sixth-inning runs with two outs.
The win is Emerald's second of the year as it continues to build under Agnew, who is in her first year as the head coach.
"We're starting to push runs across, and I think that is building their confidence as we go into the rest of the season," Agnew said.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.