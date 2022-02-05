For most, the high school athletic calendar starts with football, then jumps to basketball or wrestling before winding down the school year with baseball, softball, soccer and track and field.
While those sports draw more of a crowd, the Emerald shooting team has been quietly gaining traction the past couple of years.
Unlike most sports, the shooting team participates in tournaments all year long. Also unlike those sports, the shooting team merges the District 50 schools, as the Vikings and Eagles both shoot for the same team.
“We have kids from Greenwood High School that are on the Emerald clay team. We have kids from middle school on the Emerald clay team,” second-year coach Andy Robinson said. “It’s a neat thing.”
So far, the shooting team has participated in 11 tournaments this year, most of which have not been near Greenwood County. The closest tournament was in Edgefield.
“This is the most expensive sport in school,” Robinson said. “Take away the gun, the shells and the travel (make up most of the expenses). We can’t shoot here on campus, so the closest private center is 25 miles away or else we’re going to Edgefield or further. It’s just time and investment.”
At each tournament, high schoolers and middle schoolers take part in one of four disciplines: American trap, American skeet, sporting clays and super sporting clays.
Skeet and trap shooting are two of the more popular disciplines.
Robinson says sporting clay shooting is closely related to golf. Like golf, the shooter will start at a station, much like a tee box, and have to hit a clay disc that is being thrown in a variety of directions. Each of the 15 stations is different, and the course changes like the position of a flag on a green in golf.
Robinson said the station changes can vary from speeding up to changing the direction and angle of the throw, to make it a different challenge every tournament.
Though there are live rounds being fired all day, safety is the most important part of each tournament.
“There’s 500 kids there,” Robinson said. “Everyone is a teenager or they’re12 years old, and everyone is walking around with a shotgun. Rest assured, after you’ve experienced it, it’s one of the safest places you’ll ever be because there is zero tolerance for horse play. There’s zero tolerance for how we handle the guns. It’s a really neat sport.”
Robinson said the most important lesson he teaches is safety. Whenever a shooter is not actively participating in an event, the gun must be broken open with the barrel pointed to the sky or the ground, so everyone can easily see it is unloaded and can’t be accidently fired.
At each tournament, there is a mandatory safety meeting. If a shooter miscarries their firearm, that shooter is pulled from the tournament. If there is a serious violation, the shooter is disqualified for the year or possibly never allowed back.
“It’s really neat to see a kid after their first or second year, as they mature,” Robinson said. “When they’re walking, they’re making sure everyone is safe carrying and (wearing eye and ear protection).”
The shooting team participates in two different leagues — the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP). SCTP is a national program, which also includes shotgun, rifle and pistol shooting. Emerald participates in the shotgun division only.
Robinson said the team is 100% parent-backed.
“It’s one of those awesome sports that, if there are 500 kids there, there are at least 750 parents,” Robinson said. “That’s 1.5 parents per kid, which you will never find at any other sport I don’t think. That’s the really neat thing. it’s the family (interaction) with the kids.”