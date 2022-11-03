There’s a heightened sense of urgency at Emerald High School this week — a sense that hasn’t been at Frank Hill Stadium since 2018.

That sense, of course, is the feeling of playoff football, something this year’s senior class of Vikings, or any other Viking football player currently at the school, hasn’t felt in their high school careers.

Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.

Tags