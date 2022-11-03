There’s a heightened sense of urgency at Emerald High School this week — a sense that hasn’t been at Frank Hill Stadium since 2018.
That sense, of course, is the feeling of playoff football, something this year’s senior class of Vikings, or any other Viking football player currently at the school, hasn’t felt in their high school careers.
And Emerald’s 17 seniors recognize the gravity of Friday’s first-round game at Chapman: it’s win or go home.
“We got to focus this week, some of our seniors, some of them ain’t gonna go to the next level and compete and this might be our very last time going on the field and competing in a football game,” wide receiver Ean Ryans said.
“If we wanna play another week, then we gotta come practice fast and stronger and be in that mindset that we’re ready to play.”
The seniors’ investment in this week was evident Tuesday afternoon when they had a team-only meeting, emphasizing how much of a must-win Friday is. And like always, all eyes and ears were attentive to the seniors, a group of players who have led by example all season.
A like-minded group that has known each other since they were kids and a selfless group that witnessed a culture change after coach Tad DuBose took the helm in 2020.
“When we first got here in ninth grade, most of this team, it was just like a bunch of selfishness, everybody wanted to play for themselves,” running back Jaylen Foster said. “But over the years as we worked and Coach DuBose came in, we worked in the weight room, built that bond.
“It made a huge impact on our team the way we see the game of football now.”
It took a little while to get rolling, but in his third season as head coach, DuBose brought the Vikings back to the playoffs with five wins, more than his first two seasons combined.
Despite remaining steady at two victories each in the first two seasons, the team’s progress never waivered. Ryans said the difference in those seasons have been noticeable, but once the Vikings put trust in their teammates and coaches, they took off.
“I feel like we connect so good because we got the same mindset, same work ethic, same desires as a team,” safety Bradlee Jones said.
That chemistry was apparent in Week 9 against Union County, a game that was essentially a must-win became Emerald’s most complete game all season. Offense, defense and special teams fired on all cylinders in the 44-8 playoff-clinching win.
And like any bonded team would, they celebrated, jumping up and down to “Yeah!” by Usher in Frank Hill Stadium’s west end zone.
“That night, I feel like we just had a ball, everybody, the fans, the team, that was just a fun night overall,” linebacker K.J. Morton said. “I feel like if we play like we did against Union this week, we really unbeatable.”
But as any coach would say at this point in the season, everybody’s 0-0, and the Vikings aren’t looking to get in the loss column any time soon.
“I’m happy for kids and coaches,” DuBose said. “This is a goal we set and to see our kids achieve it, we’re in, but now, we’ve got to get over the hump and understand that we don’t just want to get in, we want to make a little noise, play for a few weeks.”
“I’ve been associated with a lot of programs that you get in the playoffs and get a little confidence going, you never know what can happen when you get in the playoffs.”
