For all of his senior year, the Emerald Vikings went with Jaylen Foster.
He was a leader, carrying the ball time and time again in a run-heavy offense that depended on him.
Foster is truly hard to ignore on the field, and after his senior campaign, colleges couldn’t ignore him either.
The Emerald running back signed with Georgia State Wednesday afternoon, one of the biggest signings in the Lakelands on National Signing Day.
“(It’s) something I worked all my life for to get to this point, I’m happy to be here, I’m blessed and I just thank God for it,” Foster said.
“I chose Georgia State because from Day 1, talking to (Georgia State) coach (Shawn) Elliott, it just felt like home, and with all of their coaches on their coaching staff, most of them are from South Carolina, so they can relate being where I’m from.”
Named the Joe Anderson Player of the Year in the Lakelands, Foster accounted for 1,529 total yards, including his 1,214 on the ground and 19 all-purpose touchdowns.
As well as being an All-Lakelands selection, the Emerald standout played in the North-South All-Star game where he scored a crucial touchdown in the North team’s win.
“Jaylen Foster was our alpha, he was our leader, he gave us everything, he played his butt off for us, I can’t phrase Jaylen Foster enough,” Emerald coach Tad DuBose said. “I look forward to what he can do in college because he’s going to continue to grow.”
It was a late recruiting process for the Emerald signee, but Foster was patient. Now that he has a college home at Georgia State, Foster wants to do all he can for his new team.
“I bring physicalness, explosiveness, I can catch the ball, I can do almost anything,” Foster said. “If they need me to do something, I’m going to make it happen.”
