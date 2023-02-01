Emerald senior Ean Ryans signed a his letter of intent with Lenoir-Rhyne on Wednesday. Front row, from left, are Patsy Morton, Ean Ryans, Shay Morton and Mariah Postell. Back row, from left, are EJ Ryans, Robert Williams and Tiquae Ryans.
He was coming off a season-ending ankle injury, a tough setback to battle back from, but he persevered — and on Wednesday, that perseverance paid off.
After an All-Lakelands-caliber season, Ryans signed a PWO offer with Lenoir-Rhyne on National Signing Day at Emerald High School.
“I’m ready to start right away,” Ryans said. “(Lenoir-Rhyne recruiting coordinator Will) Hornsby, he’s been keeping in touch with me since (last) spring, no other coach has been doing that, so I take that into consideration, keeping in touch with me and everything. I feel like family up there.”
“I can’t really explain it. I felt like I needed to be there.”
The Emerald standout recorded 47 tackles in 10 games for the Vikings, including three tackles for loss, two interceptions, nine pass breakups and a forced fumble.
As a receiver, Ryans led the Lakelands in receiving yards with 634 his senior year with three all-purpose touchdowns for the Vikings.
“Ean was our roadrunner, he’s our speedster,” Emerald coach Tad DuBose said. “For him to go to Lenoir-Rhyne whose got a great program, I think he’s a great fit, I think he’s a steal for them.”
Wednesday was a start to a brand new journey for Ryans, a journey that the Emerald standout is looking forward to.
“I’m excited, very excited,” Ryans said. “It’s going to be a new experience, new level of competition and I’m just gonna be excited.”
