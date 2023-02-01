Graham Matthews missed his entire junior season with an injury.
However, the Emerald offensive lineman didn’t put his head down.
He bounced right back his senior year, helping the Vikings earn its first playoff berth since 2018.
And after he walks across the stage following his last semester, Matthews will have a new home — Newberry.
Matthews signed with the Wolves Wednesday afternoon at Emerald High School.
“I’m real excited. Been waiting for it for a long time,” Matthews said. “The community they have, they’re all family up there. That’s real important.”
Over the course of his senior season, Matthews totaled 18 pancake blocks with an 80% grade on the field. An impressive statline after battling his way back to the gridiron to play this past fall.
“He never quit working in the weight room, he was always pushing his doctors to let him get released, so he could do something,” Emerald coach Tad DuBose said. “Graham has a lot of measurables that can translate to him being a real good offensive lineman at the next lineman.
“Graham’s a great young man and we did benefit from having him a whole year this past year, but I look forward to what he can do in the future”
