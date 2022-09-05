Going through high school, athletes focus on helping their team — and have a dream of playing well enough to earn college scholarship to continue to play the sport they’ve known and loved throughout their lives. Little did three former Viking athletes know they were playing their way into the Emerald Hall of Fame.

On Friday, Emerald inducted four former Vikings into its Hall of Fame, and, at halftime, Tiaria Agnew, Brandon Miller, Col. Bernard Taylor and Gage Cervenka were welcomed back for their inductions.

