Going through high school, athletes focus on helping their team — and have a dream of playing well enough to earn college scholarship to continue to play the sport they’ve known and loved throughout their lives. Little did three former Viking athletes know they were playing their way into the Emerald Hall of Fame.
On Friday, Emerald inducted four former Vikings into its Hall of Fame, and, at halftime, Tiaria Agnew, Brandon Miller, Col. Bernard Taylor and Gage Cervenka were welcomed back for their inductions.
“It’s an honor to be inducted with these great athletes and alumni,” Cervenka said. “Congratulations to all of y’all. I’m just happy to be back.”
Agnew graduated from Emerald in 2014. She was a North-South All-Star, Class 2A Region Player of the Year, All-State and All-Lakelands player throughout her varsity softball career. She finished with 550 strikeouts during her Viking career. She played a year at Presbyterian before transferring to Claflin University, where she received the HBCU Athlete of the Year award and set the school record with 630 career strikeouts.
“This is an opportunity I didn’t think would happen, so I’m just excited and blessed,” Agnew said. “I just want to thank my family for being able to get to where I was.”
Agnew is the Vikings’ head softball coach.
Cervenka graduated in 2015, where he was rated among the top 25 players in the state. As a senior, he led the Emerald football team with 100 tackles and played on the offensive line. Along with football, Cervenka was a dominant wrestler, finishing his career at 199-1. He is the only four-time heavyweight state champion in South Carolina history.
Cervenka played college football at Clemson, where he won two national championships and played for a third. After college he signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Chicago Bears.
Miller graduated in 2007 with 44 school records for the Emerald baseball team. He finished with 31 wins, 242 innings pitched, 381 strikeouts, 10 shutouts, three no-hitters and a 1.68 ERA. He was an All-State selection from 2005-07 and was the 2007 Class 2A Player of the Year.
Miller pitched two years at South Carolina before transferring to Lander to wrap up his college career.
“There’s a lot of talent that’s come through this school, so, to be part of that is really nice,” Miller said. “It’s a good achievement.”
Taylor is the lone non-athlete inducted into the Hall of Fame, but, according to athletic director Mack Hite, he was Mr. Emerald throughout his career.
Taylor spent 20 years at Emerald, where he was senior aerospace science instructor, taking the program into an annual award-winning unit. It won 11 national awards in those 20 years. He served in the Air Force at the Headquarters Military Entrance Processing Command (USMEPCOM) in Chicago.
“I appreciate the honor,” Taylor said. “I looked at the plaques outside (the gym), and to be in the same company with such wonderful (people). Thank you, Mr. (Johnathan) Graves for hiring me many years ago. You have to love what you do. I loved what I did at Emerald High School. I loved them like I did my own.”
