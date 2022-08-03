WILLIE RAYFORD
Since 2006, Emerald High School has only had one head wrestling coach, but with Andy Wright leaving to start the Clinton wrestling team, Emerald was left without its longest tenured coach.

On Monday, the Vikings announced a familiar face would fill the coaching role, as Willie Rayford was hired as the next wrestling coach.

