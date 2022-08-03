Since 2006, Emerald High School has only had one head wrestling coach, but with Andy Wright leaving to start the Clinton wrestling team, Emerald was left without its longest tenured coach.
On Monday, the Vikings announced a familiar face would fill the coaching role, as Willie Rayford was hired as the next wrestling coach.
“I was thrilled,” Rayford said. “As soon as I heard it, I welled up inside.”
Rayford has coached at Emerald for the past two years as a defensive backs coach for football and is an assistant coach for the Vikings track team. He started his coaching journey in 1993, working at Edgewood Middle, long with coaching teams at various parks and recs.
The wrestling position will be his first head coaching job.
“I’m excited for that because now, I get to be the voice of the team, set the vision and set goals, and see these guys progress under my vision and our assistant coach’s technical background and expertise,” Rayford said.
In 2021, Emerald had four wrestlers reach the individual state tournament, finishing with a pair of third-place finishes. Rayford said his goal is to build the wrestling program, so it can fill all 14 weight classes with hopes to compete for a state championship in the near future.
“Last year, we had four finalists, and we could have had a little bit more,” Rayford said. “My vision is to have more guys come out for wrestling, get more guys involved and see if we can fill every weight class. That gives us a better chance to compete for a state championship. The goal is to build the program, win the region and get as many guys to qualify for the state finals.”
While Rayford doesn’t have much technical experience with wrestling, he served in the Army for 24 years, retiring as a lieutenant colonel. In his 24 years, he taught combative training at level one, while training at a level three. He also taught physical fitness in the Army.
“You understand what it means to get up and the time in to stay in fighting trim,” Rayford said. “The military, you don’t run away from that regiment. This gives me an opportunity to dig back into my kit bag and use my skills to get these guys into tip-top fighting trim.”
He also will have assistant coach Drew Adams to help him learn the finer points of technique. Former Viking wrestler Justin Goode, who is now a freshman with the Lander wrestling team, also will come back to help the program when he has time.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.