Jonathan Hughes has been hired as Emerald’s next girls soccer coach.
Hughes joins the coaching staff from North Desoto High School in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Hughes spent two seasons as the Griffins’ girls soccer coach, leading them to a 25-20-4 record. The team made the playoffs both seasons and sent two girls to play college soccer.
This past season, North Desoto finished 14-7-1, which tied a school record for wins. The second season success was due to a culture change, where Hughes said the team’s focus shifted from individual play to working as a team, something he plans to bring to Emerald.
“I’m not going to get upset if we lose a game. My ultimate goal isn’t the wins and the losses. Obviously I want to win, but it’s kind of a catch-22,” Hughes said. “Everyone wants to win, but I’m more concerned with the process, how are we doing things on a day-to-day basis. Ultimately, the process that you instill will dictate your product.”
The Emerald girls soccer team struggled this past season, finishing 2-10 with a 1-6 region record. Though he knows he will have to build the program, Hughes said he is excited about the Vikings 2023 potential.
“I am extremely excited from everything that I’ve heard from coach (Mack) Hite and coach Jamie Ramm about the potential,” Hughes said. “It is a build, so I think it’s about getting the girls to buy in. We’re not going to go compete for a state championship next year. There’s a process, and you have to be patient in this process. That’s learning how to do things the right way, learning how to compete and play the game the right way.”
Hughes played football at Louisiana Tech, walking on for two seasons before a knee injury ended his career. In high school, Hughes played baseball and football.
“My work ethic comes from (walking on),” Hughes said. “I had to work my way into those things. I wasn’t this naturally gifted athlete like some of the guys at the Division I level are. I want to see my athletes be successful.”
He said his baseball coach at Barbe High School Glenn Cecchini and his strength and conditioning coach at Louisiana Tech Kurt Hester shaped him into the coach that he is today. Hester got him interested in strength and conditioning, a field that Hughes worked in before coaching and something he works into his programs, while Cecchini’s effort to making sure his players had a chance to play at the next level motivated Hughes to help his players play at the next level.
“I always want to help my athletes,” Hughes said. “That’s the coach I aspire to be. I really care about the people I coach, and I want to see them be successful.”
Hughes and his wife, Ronni, will move to Greenwood once the school year is finished. She will work at Self Regional.