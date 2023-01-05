SALUDA — One of the most famous axioms in all of sports is "defense wins championships." The Emerald girls basketball team proved that on Thursday night, downing Saluda 40-22 in its first game of 2023.

"We really wanted to stay in front of (Saluda senior Jessica) Means and try to limit everyone else," Emerald coach Merv Rollinson said. "We knew that she was going to get her points, but we just tried to stay in front of her."

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.

