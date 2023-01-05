SALUDA — One of the most famous axioms in all of sports is "defense wins championships." The Emerald girls basketball team proved that on Thursday night, downing Saluda 40-22 in its first game of 2023.
"We really wanted to stay in front of (Saluda senior Jessica) Means and try to limit everyone else," Emerald coach Merv Rollinson said. "We knew that she was going to get her points, but we just tried to stay in front of her."
The simple defensive solution worked throughout the course of the game. While Means still finished with 16 points, which was tied for the game-high, the Vikings controlled the game defensively. Means was the lone Tiger to score in the first half and even she was held to just two points in the opening quarter.
"Everybody is so dependent on Jess, and with Kaylen (Nick) out, that hurt us. We had one day of practice, and we weren't sure if Jess was going to be here today," Saluda coach Jeanette Wilder said. "She wasn't feeling her best, but at the same time, I think our team is so used to Jess will do it, or when Kaylen is here, they're so dependent on them. With Kaylen out tonight, Jess had a lot on her shoulders.
"We've got to get everybody else confident in becoming a scorer. We have potential. We're not taking terrible shots, and we're learning to run the plays right. ... We're getting there."
For the most part, both teams like to get into transition and score, but that wasn't the case on Thursday, as neither team was able to speed up the game and run the floor outside of a two-possession stretch by Saluda and a couple of possessions near the end of the game for Emerald.
"I actually thought we did a pretty good job," Wilder said. "We didn't try any full-court type of stuff because Emerald is that type of team, where, you speed them up, that's not going to go in our favor. We helped each other, and we defended the lane... Where we were a couple of weeks ago, I thought tonight, we did a pretty good job because Emerald is a solid team."
Both teams started off slowly to start the game. Saluda's lone points were a Means layup, while Emerald scored eight points through a Cameron Oliver 3, two shots in the paint by Journee Williams and a Gabby Parks free throw.
Emerald was strongest to end both halves, scoring 25 of its 40 points in those two quarters. Danielle Oliver was the catalyst, scoring 14 of the 25 in those quarters and finishing with a team-high 16 points.
Despite the nearly 20-point win, Rollinson believes the Vikings could have played a lot better after finishing second in the Lincoln County Christmas Tournament late last week.
"I actually thought we were sluggish, and I think that has a lot to do with us being out of school and on the road playing in some tournaments. They're probably tired a little bit," Rollinson said.
"We were patient. We didn't rebound well at all, but we happened to get some timely buckets when we needed them. In the half court, we can do a lot better than we did tonight. It didn't look good."
