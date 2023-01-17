IMG_1426.JPG
Buy Now

Emerald guard Cameron Oliver goes up for a fast-break layup in the Vikings region win against Union County. 

 CODY ESTREMERA | INDEX-JOURNAL

When the Emerald girls basketball team can consistently create offense from its defense, it is one of the tougher teams to beat in the state. 

On Tuesday, the Vikings' defense was buzzing, pestering the Union County offense for almost the entirety of the game with its dominant press and man-to-man half-court defense, holding Union County to less than 10 points for nearly the entire game, resulting in a 52-22 region win.

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.

Tags