When the Emerald girls basketball team can consistently create offense from its defense, it is one of the tougher teams to beat in the state.
On Tuesday, the Vikings' defense was buzzing, pestering the Union County offense for almost the entirety of the game with its dominant press and man-to-man half-court defense, holding Union County to less than 10 points for nearly the entire game, resulting in a 52-22 region win.
"Mainly just to work on our man defense, which is something that we're starting to get pretty good at. Just stay in front of people," Emerald coach Merv Rollinson said on the Vikings' emphasis coming into the region matchup.
"They outrebounded us at times. The girls worked hard. We just wanted to work hard and play good D."
Emerald nearly put the game away in the first quarter. The Vikings opened the game on a fevered pace, getting into its transition offense immediately, leading to a six-point lead, but after struggling to convert a couple of baskets, Emerald settled down.
Specifically, Cameron Oliver started to score. The dominant freshman guard and her twin sister Danielle harassed the Yellow Jackets guards, forcing several turnovers around mid-court that turned into Cameron points. The freshman scored 11 of the Vikings' first 13 points of the game, six of which came on transition layups.
Cameron finished with a game-high 19 points, while Danielle also broke double digits, scoring 13 points.
Defensively, Emerald held Union to just two shots in the first five-and-a-half minutes of game time, with the Yellow Jackets converting their first shot six minutes into the game.
They scored just four points in the first half. By that time, Emerald was already leading by 24.
"We just let them know that we're going to work everyone in and going to keep the motivation up for our bench players," Rollinson said of his halftime message. "We want them to focus on the small things, being in the gaps and being in help side. Just the basic stuff."
While Cameron had the hot start, Jurnee Williams made sure her impact was felt the entire game.
The seventh grader was the only other Viking to score in the first quarter but got on a roll in the second, scoring six points to lead the Vikings. Like Cameron, Williams' defense was the deciding factor, as the middle schooler pressured and pilfered from her Union County counterpart all night. She finished with 16 points, eight of which were scored in the fourth quarter.
"She showed me that she is definitely ready for the varsity level," Rollinson said. "She was physical, she was aggressive, she shot the ball well. Her confidence level is really high right now. She's a player. Point blank."
