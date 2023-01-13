The Emerald girls basketball team was on a roll Friday night.
The Vikings forced turnover after turnover and scored point after point, ransacking region foe Chester at home.
The only thing that seemed to stop Emerald in the 53-15 win was a running clock that set in midway through the third.
“Defensively, to hold what’s normally a decent-shooting team to 15 points, that’s huge,” Emerald coach Merv Rollinson said. “Our defense has been carrying us pretty much all season and tonight was just another example of us playing really good man-to-man.
“Anytime we can get turnovers and turn them into points, that’s huge.”
The Cyclones struggled at times to even get shots up before the Vikings created turnovers and took advantage of Chester miscues.
As for the Vikings on offense, there was no stopping them. Nine different Emerald players scored in the Friday night blowout and Emerald outscored its opponent by double digits in each quarter except the non-stop fourth.
However, the Vikings’ 17-2 mark in the third is what really stood out on the stat sheet and Cameron Oliver’s resume.
Oliver’s stellar performance in the third, in which she scored seven, helped lift the freshman to 14 points on the night, a contrast from her production in recent games.
“She turned a corner,” Rollinson said. “Offensively, last couple games, she hadn’t really been scoring a lot. Tonight, she made a change, made more of an effort to score. Defensively, she’s always tough, she normally draws the best player on the opposing team.
“(I’m) just elated. We think she’s been shying away from the contact sometimes…but tonight, she initiated contact, put that shoulder into the defender, got to the free throw line and hopefully, this will be a confidence booster for her going into the rest of the region schedule.”
Her twin, Danielle Oliver, also impressed with a team-high 15 points, which included three 3-pointers from the freshman.
With the win, the Vikings are now 2-0 in region play with Union County arriving in town on Tuesday. And Rollinson hopes that his tight-knit group can continue to be so moving forward.
“These girls love each other and they show us when they play,” Rollinson said. “We play really tough defense, you can’t do that unless you care about your teammates, so the way we play defense shows there’s a lot of caring and a lot of love for each other.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
