At the biggest stage of the season, something was off for Emerald.
Shots weren’t going down, free throws clanged off the rim and basketballs were swiftly stolen from the hands of Vikings.
In the Emerald girls basketball team’s 38-34 first-round loss to Broome in the Class 3A playoffs, very little went the Vikings’ way.
It was a combination of a number of negatives that led to the upset Thursday night, but according to coach Merv Rollinson, his Vikings fell for a simple reason.
“They wanted it more from what I saw,” Rollinson said of Broome. “We couldn’t throw it in the basket, couldn’t throw it in the ocean tonight, which is uncharacteristic for us… I just saw them want it more.”
With the loss, the Vikings’ season ends at 19-3.
Emerald had a tough time shooting against Broome’s 1-2-2 zone defense that limited the Vikings’ chances in the paint and created turnovers for much of the game. This forced Emerald to take more outside shots than usual, many of which missed.
And when the Vikings took trips to the charity stripe, those shots didn’t fall either, as Emerald shot 3-for-17 at the line.
Despite its shooting woes, Emerald held a lead for most of the first half until the Centurions launched a 10-0 run to start the second half.
Over the course of the first 2:38 of the third quarter, Broome continued to do what worked for it previously on defense. On the other side of the court, the Centurions found ways to score quickly after the Vikings came out with pressure on defense.
By the time Emerald called a timeout at the end of the run, Broome was up by nine points.
“That 1-2-2, we couldn't penetrate it,” Rollinson said. “We like to get up and down the court with athleticism, they were able to run down the court like Clinton would do and prevent us from the fast break game.”
The Centurions led by as much as 12 early in the fourth quarter, but a Nauria Crawford bucket ignited the Vikings’ best stage of the night. Emerald went on a 10-0 run to close the gap to two points, led by Jurnee Williams with six points during the spurt.
However, Broome called timeout and quickly responded, going on a 7-2 run before Danielle Oliver hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lessen the blow. She led the Vikings in scoring with 10 points.
“Just the fact that ‘Here we are,’ and ‘We’re about at the end,’ and ‘Things were starting to tighten up, we gotta give it a little more of an effort,’” Rollinson said of his team’s late run. “That kinda helped us spur it on a little bit. It was too much, too late.”
Despite the loss, Rollinson liked how the season overall shaped out given the cards his team was dealt. Whether or not the head coach will be back remains to be unanswered, but Rollinson is confident in the program’s future.
“Next year should be huge. Keep that roster together, everybody kinda gets some work in during the summer, this team will be a threat for the next three or four years,” Rollinson said.
“Emerald will be back, they’ll be stronger, they’ll be a whole lot more skilled and I think 3A is gonna be in trouble.”