ABBEVILLE — There was no stopping the Emerald girls basketball team Friday night, and it wasn’t just one player. It was, in fact, the entire team.
The Vikings gathered steals and rebounds, traded assists and points and played stellar defense from tip to the final whistle.
When all was set and done, Emerald came away with a 71-17 manhandling of the hosting Abbeville Panthers.
“Teamwork was outstanding,” Emerald coach Merv Rollinson said. “I kinda expected a little bit of a letdown because last night was a big game against Thurmond, so this could’ve been a trap game, but we managed to get in here and play together and play hard.”
The first quarter couldn’t have gone any better for the Lady Vikings, outscoring Abbeville 26-4, as six different Emerald players scored in the first eight minutes.
Four Emerald players ended the night in double figures, a product of a team that had almost no trouble scoring, as basketballs flew up and down the court.
Freshman guard Danielle Oliver found the basket early and often, scoring nine of her 17 points in the first. As for her sister Cameron Oliver, she went off as well with 12 points on the night.
Valasha Byrd and Ketorey Brown also scored in double figures, with 11 and 10 respectively.
The Emerald bench saw a lot of action, totaling 24 points in the Friday night blowout. The young players also did a lot of good things aside from scoring, which caught the eye of their head coach.
“(Deaunna Cook) showed that she could possibly be an option to play varsity a little bit later,” Rollinson said. “Valasha Byrd, she shot the ball extremely well. She’s been kinda hit and miss the last couple games and she managed to step on up. She had some really good assists, too”
Although the Vikings took the foot off the gas a bit in the second, they right back on it in the third. Cameron Oliver, Adrianna Smith, Danielle Oliver and Byrd all scored six points a piece in the quarter, helping outscore the Lady Panthers 28-3 in the third.
Leading in scoring for Abbeville was Lauryn Foster with eight points, garnering five of them in a seven-point Lady Panthers fourth quarter.
