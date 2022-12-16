Danielle
Buy Now

Danielle Oliver looks to get inside the arc in Emerald's Friday night win over Abbeville.

 CAM ADAMS | INDEX-JOURNAL

ABBEVILLE — There was no stopping the Emerald girls basketball team Friday night, and it wasn’t just one player. It was, in fact, the entire team.

The Vikings gathered steals and rebounds, traded assists and points and played stellar defense from tip to the final whistle.

Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.

Tags