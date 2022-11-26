With the departure of two of Emerald’s best players last season, Ti’yonia Tennant will play a much bigger role this season.
But with a well-bonded and talented team around her, the junior believes the Emerald girls’ basketball team can take care of business as usual.
“I’m really excited about this season, like the group of girls we have,” Tennant said. “We’re so close and bonded, so I just know it’s going to be a really good season.”
The Lady Vikings are coming off a 2021-22 campaign where they went 18-4, including an undefeated mark in region, and a second round playoff finish.
At this point, it’s an expectation for Emerald to make the postseason year in and year out. Even with the amount of youth on the team, the Vikings’ goals aren’t much different.
Emerald lost leading scorers Kendahl Spearman and Hailey Chiles to Legacy Early College in Greenville over the offseason and graduated a pair of seniors. Nauria Crawford will be the lone senior on this year’s roster along with two juniors, three sophomores and a couple of freshmen.
But with players like Tennant leading the charge, Emerald coach Merv Rollinson likes the way his roster is shaping up.
“We’re young, that’s the No. 1 thing. I think we’ll be OK, we just got bumps and bruises,” Rollinson said. “Ti’yonia Tennant, (she brings) leadership, intensity, tenacity, the ability to play a full game just as hard as she can go. She’s tough.”
Alongside Tennant, Rollinson also really likes what freshmen twins Cameron and Danielle Oliver bring to the court. The Emerald coach has watched the duo come up from AAU and middle school games, and has actually been looking forward to them suiting up for the Vikings.
“Their court vision, they play with a high motor also,” Rollinson said. “Very tenacious defenders, good passers, can shoot, they’ve got the whole package for their age.”
Besides talent, Rollinson and Tennant really like their team’s chemistry, one that is present on and off the court. Rollinson says his players genuinely care for one another’s well-being, something he hasn’t always seen in his coaching career.
For Tennant, she’s really excited to be a leader for such a close-knit squad.
“I’d like to be a good leader. I want to be someone that my whole team can come to and talk to, and be a leader on and off the court,” Tennant said. “We have fun, we joke around, but we are also serious and we can get things done when they need to be done.”
As for goals, Rollinson wants his team to first make the playoffs with a winning record, then his team can worry about reaching the third round, a step further than last year.
And starting on Friday against McCormick, Tennant says the third round isn’t the ceiling for this squad.
“Honestly, the sky is the limit,” Tennant said. “We can go as far as we want to, we just gotta push ourselves.”
