After a tough season full of injuries and frustration, Emerald football coach Tad Dubose and his staff went to work focusing on closing the gap from the other teams in their region.
During the offseason, the goals were to get in the weight room and bring the numbers up, as the Vikings struggled in the second half of the year with depth because of several injuries. During the spring, the number of players rose, as did the numbers in the weight room.
"For us, basically going 13 days, I've been tickled to death with the kids' effort," Dubose said. "Their effort and attitude has been great the whole time. We have more kids out. It's just good to see a full locker room and the noise that a lot of people can make."
After 13 days of spring practice, the Vikings showcased their work, in a combine and a scrimmage.
The scrimmage was the first time the Vikings could show their new offense, moving from the flex-bone formation to a spread option look.
The offense's big highlight came from rising senior Bradlee Jones, who caught a pass and burned across the field for an 80-yard touchdown.
"We're trying to utilize a little bit more speed," Dubose said. "For the past couple of years, we've been trying to run the flex. We really just don't have the numbers to do it, and it really just wore on us instead of the other team. We got the spread in, and we have some good young people that are pretty good in space."
The change bumps Jones, Ean Ryans and even sometimes Jaylen Foster out from the wingback spots they played last year to receivers, while Kendravious Holloway and Jaiden Turner battle for the quarterback position.
Dubose said both quarterbacks have progressed throughout the spring passing-wise and will take part in the three seven-on-seven camps the Vikings will play during June.
Defensively, the Vikings shifted into a 3-4 defense, moving away from the 3-3 scheme they tried last year. The goal is to slow down the spread teams the Vikings face in region play.
"It allows you to take away a lot of big plays if we run everything properly," Dubose said. "The 3-4 eliminates the home run balls and forces them to be patient. Hopefully, we could do what we did today, knock a couple of balls out or get a pick here or there. Last year, we just struggled in space. That was the main reason we went to this."
Overall, the defense forced three turnovers in the scrimmage, two interceptions and a fumble. Both interceptions were returned for touchdowns.
Dubose said one of the players he was most impressed with rising sophomore halfback Max Divilbliss this spring, who Dubose said has made an impact not only with his catching but his blocking as well. Dubose said the offensive line as a unit, which struggled at times during 2021, has improved greatly this spring as well.
"Emerald football is heading in the right direction, I just can't tell you how fast it's going to get there. It's going to be a fun ride," Dubose said.