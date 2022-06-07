For Emerald football, the spring was a time of learning the team’s new systems, as the Vikings shifted their offense into a spread formation and defense into a 3-4 lineup.
The summer will be used by the Vikings coaching staff to see how those new systems work against competition. Tuesday was the first time the Vikings lined up against a different team since traveling to Union County in October, facing five different teams in the first of four 7-on-7 play dates this month.
“We got out here and competed,” Emerald coach Tad Dubose said. “Offensively, we are still a work in progress and defensively we are the same way. We are giving effort and attitude, and that’s going to take us a long way as we continue to mold this thing into what we want it to be.”
Offensively, there were some bright spots for the Vikings in their first action since ending the spring a couple of weeks ago.
Tuesday was Kendravious Holloway’s first time going up against live action against different defenses. Holloway is one of the two players that is battling for the quarterback position,
Overall, the sophomore performed well, finding some home run balls against several teams throughout the day.
“Anytime we can have something that simulates football, it helps our young people,” Dubose said. “We have a young quarterback, and he’s going to make some mistakes, but I don’t ever want to see him drop his head. I want to see him compete and understand that adversity is going to hit you, especially when you play quarterback. You have to deal with it and handle it. When you ask a 14-, 15-year-old to start accepting that responsibility, it’s a maturation process. I like his effort. He’ll continue to improve, and it’s going to be a fun journey.”
Rising junior Jordan Greene was another player Dubose singled out on the offensive side of the ball for his performance on Tuesday.
The biggest offensive flaw for the Vikings on the day was the catching by the wide receivers.
“We dropped the football a lot,” Dubose said. “I think that’s normal for a team coming from the flex to the spread. We got us a jug machine, and we’ll start catching 25 to 50 balls at the end of practice.”
Emerald changed defenses in order to protect itself against explosive plays, but on Tuesday, the Vikings struggled on deep passing plays, especially with starter Bradlee Jones absent from the scrimmage.
“Our safeties have got to get better,” Dubose said. “We’ve gone to the scheme we’re going to so we don’t give up so many explosive plays.”
The defensive player Dubose singled out was senior corner Kareem Goode. Goode missed most of the 2021 season with a couple of different injuries.
“He’s a physical prescience and he had a great offseason. I’m tickled for him,” Dubose said. “ I hope he will continue to bring along our secondary because he is our leader over there.”