Emerald football coach Tad DuBose likes the direction his program is heading in.
The Vikings are fresh off their first playoff appearance since 2018, winning five contests, more than double the number Emerald won in DuBose’s first two seasons.
Entering his fourth season at the helm, DuBose was more than excited to get Emerald’s spring football season started this week.
“Just to get out here, kicking the football around, throwing around, catching, getting back on the field, getting those juices flowing, it’s been fun,” DuBose said.
“We’ve got a great group of young people that have worked hard. … They’ve worked hard in the weight room, and our goal going into the spring is to improve every day we’re out here.”
One of the bigger themes of this year’s team? Familiarity.
For the first time since he’s taken over at Emerald, DuBose says his team will run the same offense and defense from last season.
In the spread offense, the Vikings will return junior quarterback Key Holloway under center and Jordan Greene at wide receiver with Quamar Cloud and Austin Johnson up front on the offensive line.
In the Vikings’ 3-4 defense, DonTravis Jackson will anchor the defensive line with Malaki Thomas and John Fleming at the outside linebacker position.
Although the Vikings return a good bit of talent, seven seniors signed to play college football, including star running back Jaylen Foster and cornerback Bradlee Jones.
“Any time you coach high school football, you’re always going to have people that graduate,” DuBose said. “We had a lot of good teammates and a lot of great players that graduated but once again, these young people now have worked their tail off.
“Their commitment level to our program, we’re going to reap the benefits from that down the road.”
In replacing some of that key talent, DuBose will be looking for sophomores Christian Foster and Karson Wright to make a big impact on offense. On defense, the head coach expects there to be some competition to play alongside Thomas and Fleming at linebacker.
While Emerald returns veteran and young talent, one thing they have in common is they’ve all been coached by DuBose since freshman year, adding another aspect to the team’s familiar surroundings.
“Just the familiarity of them and us,” DuBose said. “One of our things is we talk about trust. These kids know that they can trust us and the ones that are out here, we know we can trust them. That’ll take our program in a different step as we move forward.”
Emerald will practice for two weeks before wrapping up its spring season with a Spring Showcase on May 25. Over those two weeks, DuBose hopes his team’s chemistry will build, something that has already become apparent early on.
“You could see it in Day 1, there’s a sense of holding each other accountable that I like already,” DuBose said. “When you’ve got upperclassmen that are leading that way, good things can happen for you.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
