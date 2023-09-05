Plenty of sunshine. Hot. High around 95F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
A few passing clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 6, 2023 @ 2:18 pm
The Emerald volleyball team celebrates following its game-sealing point in a Tuesday win at Dixie.
Emerald’s Payton Findley hits the ball over the net during a straight-set win Tuesday at Dixie.
Dixie’s Georgia Wojtkowski blocks an Emerald hit during a home match Tuesday.
DUE WEST — Emerald had no problem setting the tone early Tuesday night.
Savannah Wright opened up the first set with an ace to break the ice, as the Vikings jumped out to an early 13-2 lead.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on X @bycamadams.
Share your scores with us.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.