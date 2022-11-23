While he was at Abbeville, Tad DuBose was content on staying a Panther despite not being a head coach.
Why not? He had been part of five state championships, was an athletic director and was getting to do what he loves — coach football.
Then the Emerald head coaching job opened up. He talked it over with his wife and prayed hard about it, before deciding to take the job in January 2020.
After a COVID-filled 2020 and an injury-plagued 2021, DuBose’s Vikings took off in 2022, winning the most games in a single season since 2017 and reached the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
Because of his leadership and turnaround season, DuBose was named the JW “Pinky” Babb Coach of the Year.
“I’m very humbled. I know this award is given away to a lot of good coaches in the past,” DuBose said. “To get this award, it’s a team award for everything that takes place at our school with our coaches and our young people. It’s not just me. I appreciate my wife (Kimberly) being here with me and always supporting me.”
Since 2017, Emerald’s best season was three wins. In DuBose’s first two years, the Vikings finished the season with just two wins apiece, losing in the final regular season game of the year to miss the playoffs in both years.
But this year was different.
Emerald rattled off four wins before getting to region play, nearly going 5-1 in its first six games. In region play, the Vikings blew out Union County to clinch a playoff berth, nearly winning two more games in the process. In the playoffs, the Vikings held Chapman, who averaged more than 30 points a game, to a season-low 20 points.
“We had a good run. That starts with our seniors,” DuBose said. “We had a turnaround year for us at Emerald. I’m blessed to be where I’m at, blessed to work with the young people that I work with. I thank our administration for letting me do what I do. I can’t believe they pay me to do this.”
The biggest change DuBose tried to make three years ago was cleaning up Emerald’s image and changing the culture of the team. Through three seasons, he is well on his way to making that dream a reality.
“We want to teach our young people how to be dependable and accountable for their actions,” DuBose said. “Our kids have been so receptive to it, and that’s what’s made it so fun. I’m just super excited to see where our program can go in the future. We have a great group of young people that work hard. I’m blessed to be where I’m at and get to do what I do.”
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
