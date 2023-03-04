The Emerald clay shooting team has been around for only a few years, but the Vikings have been pretty successful in recent years.
This year, the team is led by three seniors: Maggie Findley, Lauren Walker and Lauren Mac Robinson.
And the three have continued that trend of success.
In the state trap competition, Findley took home first as an HOA senior female, shooting 46 out of 50 on Feb. 10. Right behind her in second was Robinson with a 43 out of 50 mark. As a team, the Vikings ended up second in the state, missing first by just one clay.
Robinson also finished first place as an HOA senior female in the State Skeet Competition, shooting 47 out of 50 and Findley finished in second.
“It’s really rewarding, too, because we’ve grown up the past couple years doing this and to finally get something like this back from it. It’s really big,” Robinson said.
The $5,000 in college scholarships the trio earned all together is cool, too.
“Big checks are fun,” Findley said with a laugh.
The three Vikings started clay shooting at different times. Robinson got into it “four or five” years ago. Findley started her freshman year. As for Walker, she first got into clay shooting at Robinson’s farm house.
Findley, Walker and Robinson have spent a lot of time with each other as well, practicing every weekend.
And since they’ve all been representing Emerald on the clay team, it hasn’t been just about the individual accolades. It’s about the team, and not only the team, but specifically each other.
“It’s exhilarating, to be honest, because when you achieve your personal best or when your other teammates achieve it, you feel for them,” Walker said. “Lauren Mac got her first 25 out of 25 a couple weeks before our state tournament and it was just a great feeling for her not only, but everybody there because you just feel so proud of them and how they have achieved the goals they’ve always looked forward to.”
Along with bonding with each other, the girls also bond with their coaches, who just so happen to be Findley and Robinson’s dads.
Andy Robinson and Wayne Findley have had the chance to see the three grow as shooters over the last four years, and have grown themselves as coaches.
“The level that they were as we’ve seen them improve and this being their senior year is where they are allowed to compete for the scholarships and then coming out as winners in that,” Wayne Findley said. “Very productive and (it has) really shown how much work they put into it in the last four years.”
The clay team still has more ahead before the seniors graduate. Regardless of what the rest of the season looks like, the girls are glad the last four years built up to where they are now.
“When you’ve done something for four years, it’s just nice to get something out of it,” Maggie Findley said. “It’s rewarding, the hours that you put in, the time it takes to get better at what you’re doing, just seeing it come back to you.”
