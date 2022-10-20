Julie McMahon was hired in her first stint as Greenwood’s varsity volleyball coach in 2013. In that season, the Eagles struggled terribly, losing a lot of their matches in blowout fashion.
McMahon, a former college volleyball player and who was an employee at Magnum Volleyball Club at the time, noticed the biggest difference immediately — most of her players weren’t playing club.
Instead of complaining about the problem, she found a way to fix it, bringing a branch of Magnum to the Emerald City in 2014.
“When I first started coaching at Greenwood High, we were losing 25-2 to teams. It was awful,” McMahon said. “That was the biggest difference was the girls that we were playing were playing all year, or at least playing more than the season, and we were not. We had maybe one girl at the time that did play outside of the season.”
Two years later, McMahon left Magnum but stayed in the club volleyball world — bringing the Emerald City Juniors program to life.
Emerald City Juniors’ goal is to grow the game of volleyball through developing players, boys and girls, from a young age.
“If you think about it, the high school season is three months, then you go nine months without touching a volleyball,” McMahon said. “That’s not conducive to grow yourself as a volleyball player. At Emerald City Juniors, we say we’re growing the game, because we give opportunities year round to play. It’s not always about the travel.”
ECJ is themed around the “Wizard of Oz,” as Greenwood is the Emerald City.
Growing the game starts in the Munchkin Academy, where girls or boys from third to eighth grade learn the fundamentals of volleyball while playing in smaller games ( 2v2 or 3v3).
From there, the emphasis is on the club teams, which are made up of players from the entire Lakelands including Emerald, Greenwood, Greenwood Christian, Cambridge Academy, Abbeville, Ninety Six and Dixie have all played or are currently playing for ECJ at one point in their volleyball careers.
“We want volleyball to be obtainable. A lot of clubs are super expensive and don’t offer quality coaching,” McMahon said. “We work really hard to make sure that our coaches are quality but that (the players) are getting not only the reps, but the right reps. ... Sometimes girls that don’t make their school teams, we give them a chance to play. Then next year, they’ll try out for their school team and lo and behold, they’ve made their school team. Like I said, we grow the game.”
Along with having an indoor club team, ECJ also hosts outdoor camps and leagues, usually starting in mid-April, along with a Grass Bash tournament in June.
“We’re getting bigger, and our teams compete pretty well,” McMahon said. “We just want to make sure we keep giving kids opportunities to play and to continue to grow.”
Club tryouts are scheduled Oct. 23 for players in 14U or younger, while the 15-18U tryouts are scheduled for Oct. 30 at “The Kage,” located at 1225 Hwy. 72. More information can be found at http://emeraldcityjuniors.weebly.com/
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.