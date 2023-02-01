IMG_4848.JPG
Emerald offensive lineman Devin McCombs signed with Newberry College on Wednesday. Pictured from left are Michael McCombs, Devin McCombs and Ronda McCombs. 

 CODY ESTREMERA | INDEX-JOURNAL

Devin McCombs was already going Newberry. It had his preferred major and was about the size of a school he wanted to attend.

But when the Wolfpack offered him a scholarship to continue to play football, he jumped at the opportunity.

