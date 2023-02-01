Devin McCombs was already going Newberry. It had his preferred major and was about the size of a school he wanted to attend.
But when the Wolfpack offered him a scholarship to continue to play football, he jumped at the opportunity.
Updated: February 1, 2023 @ 9:08 pm
"I decided to go to Newberry because of their psychology program, it's pretty well known. They offered me a lot of academic money, which is good and football money," McCombs said. "I'm going to room with my friend Graham (Matthews), who's been a friend since middle school. They have a good community there, and the school is small, which I prefer."
McCombs started on the Vikings offensive line as a junior, but took on a new role this past season — he took over the starting center role, a spot John Deal held for four years.
"Devin has always been a worker," Emerald coach Tad DuBose said. "When I first got here, he was a little short and kind of chubby, but he went to work in that weight room and he's a mountain of a young man. He's 6-foot-4, 320 (pounds) now. He's got the build to be a college offensive lineman. We wish him well going to Newberry, becoming part of that Wolfpack. He's a great young man."
At 6-foot-4, 320 pounds, McCombs is already big enough to play at any level of college, as he said he's already bigger than most of the players Newberry already has on its roster. He was a key reason for the Vikings rushing for more than 2,000 yards this year, but more importantly, he's excited for a new experience.
"I'm looking forward to being part of their community and meeting the new coaching staff," McCombs said. "Just a new experience and a new start."
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
