Something was just clicking for the Emerald boys basketball team in the second quarter.
Kennan Marshall hit the first bucket of the quarter to tie it.
Then came a pair of Don’Travis Jackson free throws.
Some time later, Jackson scored another bucket with a foul shot before Ean Ryans put the ball in the hoop later on.
It just continued to snowball, snowball and snowball, as the Vikings went on a 15-3 run, riding it to 54-50 region win over Chester Friday night at home.
“We had a couple days of really good practice,” said Emerald assistant coach Sammy Robinson, who filled in for head coach John-Mark Scruggs. “We had a couple guys that hadn’t played 100% today, potentially, but they kinda locked in tonight and we pulled together.”
Emerald’s dominant run was key to victory, especially against a Cyclone team that went blow-for-blow with the Vikings for much of the game. However, what really set Emerald apart from Chester in the second was its defense.
The Vikings shifted to a 1-2-2 defense, throwing the Cyclones off balance in the 5-point Chester quarter. The visitors knocked down just two field goals in those eight minutes while players like KJ Morton sank a few baskets to help build up an 11-point lead by half.
This was a nice change of pace for Robinson’s team after Caleb Benson carried much of the load in the first. The junior scored 11 of the Vikings’ 14 points in the quarter.
“We haven’t been whole this whole season. It’s been a nagging injury here, we were missing one guy tonight and missing Coach (Scruggs), it just seems like we’ve been living off balance,” Robinson said. “They made up their minds that they wanted to play together tonight.”
When the Cyclones threatened to reclaim the lead late in the fourth, Emerald had just enough swing its way to hold on.
Although free throws were a problem for them, shooting 19-for-43 at the line, the six that the Vikings did make in the fourth became huge, including two from Marshall.
But that wasn’t all Marshall did.
Along with his 12 points, Marshall helped reignite the Emerald offense in the third after Chester outscored the Vikings through the first four minutes. The junior garnered a steal and a breakaway bucket to begin a run, reestablishing that 11-point lead until the final quarter.
“I can’t even tell you how big Kennan was tonight,” Robinson said. “Kennan has been in a slump all year and… everybody kinda talked to him, kinda motiving him, getting him back to being who he’s supposed to be on the basketball court.
“He played really well in practice the last two days and it translated to the game and we’re just happy to have him back being old Kennan.”
Morton and Jackson were also big on the glass for the Vikings, scoring a team-high 17 points and nine points respectively.
And not only were they big, but so was this win overall for Emerald.
“We gotta build on this momentum,” Robinson said. “Come next week, we’re gonna be whole again, Coach (Scruggs) will be back, Bradlee (Jones) will be back, Kennan is back, we’re just gonna build on this momentum and keep going.”