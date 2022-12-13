Of all the sounds that hit the ears of those inside Emerald High School Tuesday night, the whistle reigned supreme.
The Vikings and Wildcats totaled 40 fouls in the boys basketball showdown, resulting in many trips to the charity stripe for both teams.
And when given those opportunities, Emerald capitalized.
The Vikings hit 72.7% of their free throw shots, including an 80% mark from Ean Ryans in a 49-37 victory over Ninety Six.
“It’s kind of when you make them, if we didn’t make them (late in the game), we wouldn’t have had an 11, 12-point lead, so I think it helped us kinda settle us down,” Emerald coach John-Mark Scruggs said.
Those free throws were crucial when both teams had trouble finding the basket from the field, especially the Wildcats. Ninety Six put down just one field goal in the third quarter after an 18-point first half.
This caused the Wildcats to rely on the line with 10 of their 19 second-half points coming from free throws. However, Ninety Six missed quite a few as well, going 15-for-30 in its second meeting with Emerald.
“We’re a much better free throw shooting team than that on a normal night for us. I’m just going to chop this up as a bad shooting night from the free throw line, and moving forward, I feel like we’ll shoot it better and we’ll continue to get better,” Ninety Six coach DJ Davatchi said.
The Vikings’ defense also made it a difficult night for the Wildcats to shoot from the field, particularly inside the arc. Ninety Six made just two 2-pointers all night, as the Wildcats shot from downtown numerous times.
When tasked with shots from the 3-point line, Nate Hill delivered for Ninety Six. The junior point guard drained three 3-pointers in the first half and went 5-of-7 from the charity stripe to help give him a team-high 16 points.
But when the fouls stacked up, Hill got into foul trouble, limiting his time on the court late in the game.
“Nate played really well, he just led as a senior,” Davatchi said. “We know he’s capable of that, he’s a really good shooter. I hate he got into a little bit of foul trouble. I think he could’ve helped us maybe make a push there at the end.”
Although the Vikings led most of the night, the Wildcats hung in there throughout the game. Ninety Six trialed by just seven points at the end of the third. That was until Ryans and KJ Morton sank a few crucial final free throws to help improve their team to 3-1.
Kennan Marshall also put down four of his team-leading 13 points in the final eight minutes.
In a game where the Vikings played a good, balanced game, Tuesday night showed a small sign of growth for this team.
“We just kinda hunkered down. I told them ‘if you can just do your job defensively, we’re gonna make a bucket here or there,” Scruggs said. “I thought Ean played better than he had all year long, that was big for us, Key (Holloway) came in and got us some big defensive minutes.”
