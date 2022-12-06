NINETY SIX — With 4.6 seconds left in the game, all the Emerald boys basketball team needed to do was make its free throws to ice the game.
The first shot clanged off the rim.
The second shot missed left and was collected by Ninety Six's Evan Adams. He fired the ball up the court to Alan Shay, who heaved a long 3 for the win. The shot fell short but Corey Jones caught the ball and flipped it and in up as the buzzer expired.
But the shot was waived off, giving Emerald a 53-51 win.
While Ninety Six had the final chance at the win, Emerald's big moment came with roughly 40 seconds to go in the game.
For most of the second half, Emerald's offense was simple — get the ball inside so it could either get a high-percentage shot or a foul. That's what happened when the ball swung around to senior KJ Morton.
Morton drove inside and flipped a shot over his defender's head to give Emerald a one-point lead that was increased to two with a made free throw.
"We told KJ in that last timeout 'You put Bradlee (Jones) in the high post and you get to the block. The second he steps up, you have a hinge,'" Emerald assistant coach Trey Childress said. "The big man stepped up in the middle to guard Brad and he hinged perfectly, he threw it up there perfectly for a layup."
Childress and fellow assistant coach Sammy Robinson led the Vikings on Tuesday with head coach John-Mark Scruggs out sick.
"Without him, we don't win. He kept us calm," Childress said of Robinson.
To start the game, both teams struggled on offense, combining for just 14 points in the first quarter. Neither team really helped themselves in the first eight minutes, firing up difficult 3s or finishing possessions with a turnover.
"We were kind of stagnate in the first half, not a lot of motion. Kind of waiting for someone else to do it," Childress said. "We took several bad 3s in the first half. At the half, we just talked about being simple. 'Let's just simplify it and get good looks,' and they did. It wasn't pretty, but they did exactly what we asked them to do."
The senior pair of Morton and Jones finished in double figures, scoring 17 and 11 points respectively. Nine of Morton's came from the free throw line.
"KJ is a very natural leader. He understands what we're trying to do," Childress said of Morton. "In the second half, he is just willing people around him in every timeout. 'We have to step up. They can't do it for us.' Obviously a weird night, coach Scruggs isn't here tonight, but a whole lot of credit to KJ for being the leader that we needed tonight."
In the first half, Ninety Six managed to score just 19 points, but in the third quarter coach DJ Davatchi got his team rolling, as the Wildcats outpaced their first-half output with 24 points and took the lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The key was the 3 ball, as the Wildcats drilled four in the quarter, led by Adams, who finished with nine of his 18 points in the third quarter.
Despite leading in the fourth, the Wildcats struggled to contain Emerald, sending the Vikings to the free-throw line 20 times in the second half, eight of which were in the fourth quarter.
"We had a lead that we needed to protect and we needed to make sure that we got a good shot on the offensive end," Davatchi said. "On the defensive end, we have to limit them to one shot per possession. They had some athletic big guys that we needed to make sure they only had one shot."