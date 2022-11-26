Emerald coach John-Mark Scruggs likes a lot about his team.
Their talent, their work ethic, their athleticism, but above all else, the third-year head coach is really impressed with one thing — they want to be there.
“I think we’re soaking it in a little bit,” Scruggs said. “A lot of times you can get seniors, they just want it to be over and I don’t think this group is looking forward to it being over.”
Luckily for the Emerald boys’ basketball team, it has 20 games in front of it, and the Vikings hope they’ll go better than last year’s.
The Vikings went 13-14 and were a play-in game away from making the playoffs.
The expectations for Emerald aren’t very high again this season, but with the group of seniors Scruggs has, he believes his team can defy preseason projections.
KJ Morton, Bradlee Jones, Tyler Rude and Ean Ryans are obviously very talented seniors, but they bring valuable experience and are playing their third year under Scruggs.
Morton is the team’s leading returning player, averaging a double-double last season with 11.2 points and 10 rebounds per game. But according to the forward, it’ll take a good team around him to put those numbers up again.
“It’s not a one-on-one game, you’ve got five (players) out there,” Morton said. “I feel like based on how my team plays, it’ll improve my play. I can’t do it by myself, and I feel like if my team plays good, then I play good.”
Alongside Morton are a few other familiar faces from football, including Jones. The senior averaged 9.6 points, six rebounds and three steals per game for the Vikings last season.
Scruggs said Jones played some of his best basketball towards the end of the year, averaging 10 points a game in the last “five or six” games.
Ryans is also a player who translates his football talent to the basketball court, according to Scruggs. Ryans brings a lot of speed, quickness and plays really good defense, which will be one of Emerald’s greatest strengths this season.
“I think we’ll be better defensively,” Scruggs said. “They communicate well on defense, they communicate well on the floor, so I’m looking forward to (the seniors) leading the rest of the team and what’s expected out of them.”
With the team’s talent and attitude, Scruggs expects to do better than last year. And with low expectations, the Vikings have a chip on their shoulder this season, which starts with Friday’s season opener against McCormick.
“I feel like we’re going to have a pretty good season, a lot of people have us placing last in the region. I feel like we’re going to prove differently,” Morton said.
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
