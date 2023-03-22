SALUDA — Coming into Wednesday night, Emerald and Saluda had chips on their shoulders.
Both teams lost their region openers the night before, looking to gain some momentum heading into their respective rematches Friday.
SALUDA — Coming into Wednesday night, Emerald and Saluda had chips on their shoulders.
Both teams lost their region openers the night before, looking to gain some momentum heading into their respective rematches Friday.
To do that, Emerald coach Mack Hite asked two things from his team before the game — heart and desire.
And in the first inning, he got it.
The Vikings strung together a line of successful at-bats, scoring five runs in the first to help the Emerald baseball team notch an 8-5 win over Saluda.
“We really needed some good things to happen. I just felt like we just had to dig a little bit deeper inside to find some passion for being here,” Hite said of his pregame speech. “I just wanted them to play with heart and desire, and they did that tonight.”
During their first outing, the Vikings took advantage of five walks issued by the Tigers and numerous stolen bases, cashing in on them with hits. Following its first run scored on a wild pitch, Calvin Henderson hit an RBI double to bring in another run.
A walk and a strikeout later, Maddox Moore smacked a two-RBI double before Beau Hite came in later to round out the inning’s scoring. In the bottom half of the frame, Emerald got Saluda going down in order in the same fashion as the top half — quickly.
“Just guys having good at-bats, just not chasing pitches, we were selectively aggressive,” Mack Hite said. “We swung at pitches we could hit hard. We were patient when we needed to be patient and put good swings on balls that were hittable.”
Emerald didn’t score again until the third after Saluda responded with a four-run second. The Vikings started the third off with an RBI groundout from Braxton Hill and a Moore sacrifice bunt to help post two more runs.
An inning later, Will Howard laid down a sacrifice bunt to post another in the fourth.
The Tigers played some small ball, too, to get their runs in the second. The inning was highlighted by a Emanuel Dominguez two-RBI single, while Josh Uhler knocked in a run via a groundout.
However, Saluda couldn’t muster much else other than one run in the sixth, namely due to its lack of hits with runners in scoring position. The Tigers had their best chance to make it a ballgame in the fourth, having the bases loaded with one out.
But with some miscues on the basepaths, Saluda hit into a double play to end the threat.
“The bases loaded situation, it was just a little miscommunication there, we kinda ran ourselves out of one and I take partial blame on that with some of the verbiage I used getting back to the bag,” Saluda coach Travis Mills said.
“Definitely can’t run ourselves out of innings, definitely can’t leave runners on base. If we do that, we give ourselves the chance to cash in on a couple of those early.”
The Tigers will return home Friday for their rematch with region foe Abbeville. As for the Vikings, they’ll travel to Woodruff Friday.
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.