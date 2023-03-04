Hill
Buy Now

Emerald's Braxton Hill fires a pitch towards the plate in the Vikings' Saturday afternoon loss to Belton-Honea Path.

 CAM ADAMS | INDEX-JOURNAL

Belton-Honea Path wasted no time digging Emerald into a hole.

After a few Viking miscues early in the first, the Bears jumped to an early 2-0 lead.

Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.

Tags