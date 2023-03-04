Belton-Honea Path wasted no time digging Emerald into a hole.
After a few Viking miscues early in the first, the Bears jumped to an early 2-0 lead.
Then the B-HP baseball team swung away.
Drew Taylor smacked a double to left to plate two more runs, and eventually came home himself by way of a steal to cap off the five-run frame.
The Bears’ bats continued to hit baseballs all over the field Saturday afternoon, taking down the Vikings 19-4 in four innings on the final day of the Emerald City Classic.
“We just didn’t get off to a good start. They hit the ball really well, we gave them a lot of free ones early and couldn’t recover,” Emerald coach Mack Hite said. “It’s just tough when you get down early. Just gotta play better baseball.”
The Vikings responded in the bottom half of the first with an RBI groundout from Will Howard. However, in the third and fourth, the Bears fired on all cylinders.
Belton-Honea Path posted 13 runs between the two innings, coming up with leadoff hits, timely hits and extra base hits.
The biggest blow between the two frames was Lane McGaha’s grand slam to extend the Bears’ lead to 12-1 in the third. McGaha also hit two RBI doubles in the second and fourth, bringing his total to six RBIs on the day.
B-HP also hit a triple, another double and a Maddux Vipperman home run in the fourth to help keep the runs coming.
“They swung the bats good. You gotta tip your cap,” Hite said. “Coach (Steve) Williams is an unbelievable coach and their team is a good team. … They were on fire at the plate when we threw strikes and they took advantage of a lot of opportunities that they had offensively.”
Although the Vikings found ways to score on offense, their bats simply couldn’t keep up with the way the Bears were swinging. Emerald totaled seven hits through the game’s four innings, including a Howard two-run homer in the third, the Vikings’ first home run of the season.
The sophomore amounted to a team-leading three RBIs with Eli Swancey bringing in Emerald’s fourth run with an RBI single in the fourth.
“It was great to see Will (hit the home run). We’re going to need him to swing the bat as we continue to grow,” Hite said. “We’re going to need his bat and need him on the mound, so it’s always fun to see your guys have success and work hard for it.”
After their 1-2 start in the Emerald City Classic, the Vikings will hit the road Tuesday to take on Ninety Six.
“Just trying to get ready to go next week. We’ve got four games, so regular season fires up, so we’ll be ready to play,” Hite said. “We’re excited, we’re not going to get discouraged, it’s early. We’re just going to continue to work to improve.”