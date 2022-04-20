Roughly 24 hours before Wednesday's first pitch, the Emerald baseball team was frustrated. It had just lost a game to a red-hot Dixie team, allowing 19 Hornets to reach base (10 hits and nine walks).
On Wednesday, the Vikings consistently threw strikes, forcing Ninety Six to put the ball in play and do damage. The Wildcats scored the game's first run, but that was all they managed, falling to Emerald 4-1.
"We're just trying to get them to relax and learn what it takes to win baseball games," Emerald coach Mack Hite said. "We still didn't play perfect tonight, but we made enough plays and threw enough strikes. That was the biggest difference tonight."
In several games this season, the Vikings have struggled to answer when an opponent takes the lead in the game. In the bottom of the third inning, Ninety Six scored the game's first run, as senior Payne Davis delivered with an RBI double.
"A lot of games like that have slid away from us this year. We're learning a lot as coaches and as players about each other and how to win and how to play better baseball," Hite said. "That was one of the critical moments in the game. It can go either way. If we go out there and give away at-bats, they go back with more momentum and extend the lead. Instead, we were the aggressor."
Emerald found an offensive spark in the top of the fourth. Freshman Will Howard led off with a hard-hit single to center field. In an effort to get the bats going, Hite called for a hit and run. As Miles Conyers (Howard's courtesy runner) sprinted towards second, Eli Bearden made contact. Bearden's screaming line drive sailed just over the fence for a two-run home run.
"The approach early was to try to be aggressive and swing (Davis) out of the game," Hite said. "We swung the bats and tried to be aggressive. We called a lot of hit and runs and run and hits to force the guys to be aggressive, knowing that he was going to be in the zone a lot. It was good to see our guys execute tonight."
Emerald tacked on runs in the fifth and sixth innings, scoring on Cole Ison's single and on a Ninety Six throwing error.
