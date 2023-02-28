On Saturday, Maddox Moore hit an RBI groundout to post Emerald’s first run of the season.
However, after Eli Swancey took a couple of pitches, the season-opener was postponed due to rain.
Three days later, Swancey resumed his at-bat, and this time, no rain stopped him — or the Vikings. The eighth-grader hit an RBI single to left to get the scoring started Tuesday night, as the Emerald baseball team rolled to an 11-1 five-inning, mercy-rule victory over Midland Valley at home.
“It’s always good to start off on that foot, took us a while to get the first one last year, so it’s always nice to get off to a good start, hopefully build some confidence,” Emerald coach Mack Hite said.
Along with their seven hits, the Vikings took advantage of a few Mustang mistakes throughout the night to build their lead, especially in the third. In a troublesome inning for Midland Valley, the Mustangs gave up seven free bases by way of multiple walks and hit by pitches.
When Emerald had those runners on, the Vikings brought them home with big hits, first a Beau Hite RBI double and then a Swancey two-RBI single. Swancey’s single brought home two of the three RBIs he tallied in the game, closing out a five-run frame for his team.
“(Those) two two-out RBIs came through big for us,” Hite said of Swancey's hits. “These youngsters are just trying to relax up there and have some fun, just trying to preach them that. He did that tonight along with some other guys giving us a chance.”
Complimenting Emerald’s dominance at the plate was another dominant presence on the mound in Will Howard. Adding to his five strikeouts he threw in two frames on Saturday, the sophomore punched out another seven Tuesday in the next 2 1/3 innings.
Howard allowed just one run to slip by after the Vikings committed a fielding error with a Mustang on third in the fourth inning. However, with another Midland Valley runner in scoring position, Howard promptly garnered a strikeout to get out of the jam.
He totaled 83 pitches in the game.
“He threw a few too many pitches that we would like to see him work a little (to) keep the pitch count down, but Will’s got great stuff, throws a lot of strikes,” Hite said. “Tonight, he was good, he did a good job for us, we got a lot of confidence when he’s on the mound.”
Throughout the night, Emerald also displayed some aggressive baserunning, totaling 11 stolen bases with Bradlee Jones and Swancey leading the Vikings with three each.
As for hitting, there wasn’t much stopping the purple and gold, with Beau Hite, Swancey, and Tucker Meredith smacking two hits a piece. The bats started off red hot for Emerald in its season opener, and the Vikings hope that can continue Wednesday against Ninety Six.
“We just gotta gain confidence. We’ve had a lot of games where we had leads last year that just slipped away from us, so it felt good tonight to get the lead and finish,” Mack Hite said. “Any win’s a great one for us and we’re proud and we’re trying to get more confidence.”