EHS baseball game postponed
Emerald’s varsity baseball game against Broome, originally scheduled for Wednesday, has been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.
Friday’s varsity baseball game between Emerald and Greenwood has been canceled. Greenwood defeated Emerald 10-1 on Tuesday in the first matchup of the season between the crosstown rivals.
Bassmaster Classic to be at Lake Hartwell
ANDERSON — South Carolina officials say one of the world’s premier outdoor sporting events will be held in the state next year.
The 52nd Bassmaster Classic – often called the Super Bowl of fishing – will be held on Lake Hartwell in March 2022, The Greenville News reported. The sprawling lake is along the South Carolina-Georgia line.
It will be the fourth time the event is held on Lake Hartwell. B.A.S.S. CEO Bruce Akin said that record is matched only by Lay Lake in Alabama. The estimated economic impact on the region is at least $25 million, Visit Anderson Executive Director Neil Paul said.
Clemson’s Washington returning next year
CLEMSON — Clemson women’s basketball senior guard Delicia Washington announced Wednesday that she will use her extra year of eligibility and return to Clemson for the 2021-22 season.
Washington was named to the All-ACC Second Team in her first year with the Tigers after averaging 16.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. Her scoring average was the highest by a Tiger since 2003-04 (Lakeia Stokes, 17.0 ppg).
Washington produced 23 double-digit scoring games, including a career-high 33 points against Florida State. She finished second on the team in rebounding (6.1) and led the team in assists with 88.
Detectives find cause of Tiger Woods crash
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County sheriff says detectives have determined what caused Tiger Woods to crash his SUV last month in Southern California but would not release details Wednesday, citing unspecified privacy concerns for the golf star.
Woods suffered serious injuries in the Feb. 23 crash when he struck a raised median around 7 a.m. in Rolling Hills Estates, just outside Los Angeles. The Genesis SUV he was driving crossed through two oncoming lanes and uprooted a tree on a downhill stretch that police said is known for wrecks.
Woods is in Florida recovering from multiple surgeries.
Source: Seattle, Lockett agree to extension
SEATTLE — Tyler Lockett is sticking around with the Seattle Seahawks, and likely as Russell Wilson’s favorite target, for the foreseeable future.
The Seahawks and Lockett have agreed to a four-year contract extension that includes $37 million guaranteed, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.