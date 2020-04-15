Will Tommie named honor society member
South Carolina kicker Will Tommie, a 2015 Emerald High graduate, was among the 1,432 players from 364 schools named to the 2020 National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) Hampshire Honor Society on Wednesday.
South Carolina defensive tackle Kobe Smith was also named a member.
Nominated by their respective schools, members of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society must have completed their final year of playing eligibility in 2019 and achieved a 3.2 cumulative grade-point average throughout entire course of undergraduate study.
The members must have also met all NCAA-mandated progress toward degree requirements and been starters or significant contributors throughout the 2019 season.
Tour de France rescheduled to end of August
PARIS — With the Tour de France pushed back to a late August start, race director Christian Prudhomme is hoping cycling’s showcase event can help bring back a sense of normality to a nation reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers on Wednesday announced new dates of Aug. 29-Sept. 20 for the race, a day after it was postponed. And Prudhomme is still optimistic that the three-week event will be able to feature its usual scenes of thousands of fans packed along the route each day.
Prudhomme said organizers opted against having the start in early August, saying it was wiser to push back “as far away as possible from the pandemic” in the hope that social distancing restrictions will have eased.
Atlanta Falcons sign cornerback Josh Hawkins
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have boosted their cornerback depth by agreeing to a deal with Josh Hawkins, who played in 32 games with three NFL teams before spending the 2020 season in the XFL with Dallas.
Hawkins played with Green Bay in the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He played in 15 games, including three starts, in 2017.
Hawkins had stints with Carolina and Philadelphia in 2018. Overall, he has 43 tackles and seven passes defensed in the NFL.
Arizona willing to host MLB teams for season
NEW YORK — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says his state is willing to host all 30 major league teams at the time public health concerns allow, which eventually could lead to the start of the baseball season primarily in empty spring training ballparks.
MLB and the players’ association had preliminary discussions of potential ways for the season to start if given the go-ahead by federal, state and local governments and health officials.
Byron Nelson gets new PGA Tour home
McKINNEY, Texas — The Byron Nelson will have a new home when the tournament returns to the PGA Tour schedule next year.
TPC Craig Ranch, about 30 minutes north of downtown Dallas, will host the Nelson for at least five years, starting in 2021.
Willie Davis, Hall of Famer with Green Bay Packers, dies
Willie Davis, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who helped the Green Bay Packers win each of the first two Super Bowls, has died. He was 85.
The Packers confirmed Davis’ death to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday, as did his former teammate and fellow hall member, Dave Robinson.
Davis died in a Santa Monica, California hospital. His wife, Carol, told the Packers her husband had been hospitalized for about a month with kidney failure and died peacefully.