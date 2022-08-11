After starting its Sound the Horn Network during the 2022 baseball season, Emerald will host a live Tuesday night show that features interviews with players and coaches, as well as a host of other guests, along with analysis of each game from the Sound the Horn crew. The shows will take place each Tuesday evening from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at The Millhouse. The show will be called the Midweek Mixup.
“This adds another layer to our student-athlete experience,” Vikings Athletic Director Mack Hite said in a press release. “It’s a great way to showcase our programs and get our student-athletes involved in the community.”
The Millhouse will host the show each week.
“We are excited to host something as unique as the Midweek Mix-Up,” Millhouse owner Gianpaolo Bonaca said. “Live entertainment has always been part of the fabric of the atmosphere at The Millhouse and the Midweek Mix-Up will be a nice addition.”
The show will be hosted by Brian King and Sound the Horn Analyst Johnathan Graves. Sound the Horn boothmates Jacob Lethco, Graeme Simpson and Matt Weyer will round out the weekly cast.
Each week the show will feature live interviews with the previous week’s player of the game, a host of coaches from various sports and a live interview with Vikings football coach Tad DuBose.
“The Sound the Horn Network brings a ton of excitement to our program and I am just as excited to be a part of it,” DuBose said. “This is a great way for our fans to be able to directly interact with our program and help us provide the best possible experience to our student-athletes.”
The first Midweek Mix-Up will air Aug. 16, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. live at The Millhouse in Uptown Greenwood.
The Midweek Mix-Up presented by Shipley’s Do-Nuts, as well as all other Sound the Horn Network productions, can be found at SoundTheHorn.Live.