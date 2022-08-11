Emerald logo.jpg

After starting its Sound the Horn Network during the 2022 baseball season, Emerald will host a live Tuesday night show that features interviews with players and coaches, as well as a host of other guests, along with analysis of each game from the Sound the Horn crew. The shows will take place each Tuesday evening from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at The Millhouse. The show will be called the Midweek Mixup.

“This adds another layer to our student-athlete experience,” Vikings Athletic Director Mack Hite said in a press release. “It’s a great way to showcase our programs and get our student-athletes involved in the community.”

