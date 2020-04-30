Emerald accepting Hall of Fame nominations
Emerald Athletics Hall of Fame nominations for the Class of 2020 are being accepted through Monday.
If interested in completing a nomination form for a former Emerald athlete, visit the Emerald Athletics website at emeraldathletics.com, or contact Sherri Tommie via email at tommie@gwd50.org.
LU softball lands nine on PBC academic team
The Lander softball team earned nine spots on the Peach Belt Conference’s Team of Academic Distinction, the league announced on Wednesday.
Lander’s nine selections were the most in the conference.
Bearcat players earning recognition are Madison Ackerman, Jace Bennefield, Lauren Collie, Sydney Grimes, Delaney Guerrero, Abby Harris, Bridgett Tierney, Ashley Vinson and Morgan Watson.
Little League World Series canceled because of outbreak
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — This year’s Little League World Series and the championship tournaments in six other Little League divisions have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Little League President Stephen Keener announced the cancellations in a Facebook Live broadcast Thursday afternoon from league headquarters in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, saying it would be “impossible” to hold the events amid ongoing restrictions on large gatherings and travel.
The Little League World Series has been held every August since 1947 and had never been canceled before.