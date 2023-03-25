Greenwood senior Elijah Tiller locks in on a pitch against Berea before launching a home run. BELOW: Greenwood catcher Tiller gives head coach Matt Baker a high-five after hitting a grand slam against Berea.
Greenwood baseball coach Matt Baker knows he has a juggernaut in the middle of his lineup.
As a junior, Elijah Tiller tortured opposing pitching, hitting .431 with 10 home runs and driving in 32 runs. Rightfully so, he was named to the South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association 4A All-State team.
But that was last year, and really for the first time since he was in middle school, Tiller is fully healthy.
Tiller has dealt with shoulder issues since playing for the Eagles’ C team. He finally got to the root of his problem right before the start of the 2022 season — he had a complete tear in his right labrum.
“This is the first time that he’s been fully healthy since the ninth grade. He’s always had some arm issues but just played through it,” Baker said. “He called and told me what his diagnosis was but went to the doctor’s and decided he was going to play through it. That just shows how much the team means to him and how much it means for us to be successful.”
For most MLB players, a labrum tear shuts down at least half, if not their entire season. But Tiller wanted to play.
Instead of opting for surgery, he got a cortisone shot to numb the pain and allow him to play at that high level.
“Before I got the cortisone shot, it was rough. It was hard to pick up my arm,” Tiller said. “After I got the cortisone shot, it wasn’t really that bad. You could still kind of feel it, but it numbed it pretty good. That last game against AC Flora, it wore off, so it was really bad.”
Tiller has played for the Eagles varsity team since he was a freshman, producing in the middle of the lineup virtually all four years.
As the years have gone on, teams have started throwing more off-speed pitches to him. Instead of allowing it to throw off his game, the Eagle senior has learned to adjust and now looks for a curveball or change-up instead of sitting on a fastball.
“Everyone wants to talk about the home runs, and he led the state in home runs, but he’s also a hitter. He hit .400,” Baker said. “He’s not just an all-or-nothing guy. He’s a complete hitter, and that’s been a cool thing to watch him become who he is and what he means to our team and watch him just grow into the man that he has become.”
Last year, a battered Greenwood team reached the third round of the District 1 tournament, nearly defeating Easley and eventual Upper State Champion runner-up AC Flora. This year, the Eagles have their eyes set on a deep playoff run hopefully ending in late May.
For Greenwood to reach its goal, Tiller will be in the middle of that success.
“He’s grown up a lot mentally,” Baker said. “That’s the cool thing to see to watch all these kids go from juniors to seniors, the maturity kind of sets in. He knows what he wants to do. This team is the most important thing to him as far as winning and taking care of each other. This team is the closest team that I’ve had in a long time, and he’s a huge part of that.”
