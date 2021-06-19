HODGES
Allison Sykora and the riders call it their year-round beach.
The sand arena at Elhanan Equestrian — which usually has riders battling through a heavy glare, especially in the summer months — has gotten even busier in the past year.
After the coronavirus pandemic halted spring sports in 2020, horseback riding became one of the few available outdoor leisure activities.
That ultimately proved to be a boost to Elhanan Equestrian’s riding academy.
“COVID was hard for everyone and it certainly impacted us, but we actually gained more students because we are outside and we were able to be socially distanced,” said Sykora, owner of Elhanan Equestrian.
“It was really a great time, and it gave people an opportunity to get outside when they really didn’t have that opportunity anywhere else.”
Sykora didn’t initially intend on starting a riding academy. When her daughter was 6, she bought her a pony for her to start riding at an early age.
“I told my husband I’d buy her a pony, and I ended up bringing home four,” Sykora said, with a laugh. “We didn’t have enough space for them on our land, and a family friend was leasing the property where we are located, so we took over and hired an instructor. The program has taken off since.”
Elhanan Equestrian opened in 2017 and hired instructor Jill Timmons last March. Timmons, who has more than 25 years of training experience, teaches in the program three times per week.
“I’ve always enjoyed working with the kids and just try to instill good characteristics in them from riding with the horses,” Timmons said. “Lots of life lessons come from working with horses, and I enjoy being able to share that with the riders.”
Elhanan Equestrian will have several camps throughout the summer for new or experienced kids ages 6-16. The camps will be making a much-anticipated return after being canceled last summer because of the pandemic.
Sykora said there’s even been an uptick in adult riders in the past year.
“We have a good group of adult riders now and gained several of them during COVID,” Sykora said. “They’re coming back after maybe riding when they were kids, or they have children in the program and are coming back to riding.
“But we’re very excited to welcome back the kids to the summer camps this year. They’ll ride all week, and it’s an intensive program that helps them progress. It really sets them up well if they plan to do full-time lessons. It’s a great way for them to see if they really love horses and if it’s something they want to invest in. And if they do, this gives them a leg up.”