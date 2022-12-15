It was a long time coming for the Greenwood wrestling team.
Coming into Thursday night with a string of losses to Emerald over the last few seasons, the Eagles looked to reclaim the crosstown rivalry.
After eight pins and a few other match wins, the streak was put to rest.
The Eagles dominated with a series of pins and numerous takedowns in a 66-12 home win over the Vikings.
“This is the first time in a long time and that was one thing that we really focused on. (Mountz said to his team before the match) ‘Guys, you gotta go out and fight’ and I thought they fought very hard tonight,” Greenwood coach Nick Mountz said.
The Eagles jumped out a comfortable 15-0 lead early on, but that cushion was quickly in jeopardy after a Malachi Conway pin in the 106-pound class.
Emerald’s Peyton Searles had Greenwood’s Jose Cortez-Lopez on the ropes through two periods. Searles accumulated a 3-0 lead heading into the third — until Cortez-Lopez fought back.
The Greenwood wrestler battled to force overtime in the 113-pound match and took down his opponent in the second tiebreak period.
Pretty impressive, especially for a wrestler that just got bumped up from jayvee.
“We went up and wrestled Clover the other day, wrestled really well, so we were excited to bump him up again tonight and we got a win. It was good for us and good for him,” Mountz said.
From there Greenwood went on a roll.
The Eagles won eight of the last nine matches, getting pins from Rylan Umbaugh, Logan Kilgus, McAllister Byrd, Braden Humphreys, Alijah Wade and Cason Howle. Bryce Seaborn and Amir Davis also earned pins earlier in the match.
“We’ve been on the other side a lot where we’ve been giving up pins, so being on the other side of it just felt a lot better tonight,” Mountz said.
However, that one match Greenwood dropped came at the hands of Emerald’s Jaiden Turner in the 132-pound match. Turner wasted no time earning his pin, ending the match just 35 seconds in.
“Jaiden’s a senior, so he’s a seasoned guy, so he knew that we had to depend on him to go out there and at least get us off to a pin, and he did exactly what we expected of him to come out and be a leader and lead the way he did,” Emerald coach Willie Rayford said.
The Eagles have seen a lot of success in the early stages of the season, earning a spot in the Class 4A rankings and picking up wins along the way.
And so far, Mountz feels optimistic about his program — and Rayford’s.
“We’ve got a really good team and we feel good about this year,” Mountz said. “It was really exciting, now we just want to keep that run going, we want to go as long as we can, and I know with Coach Rayford there, they’re going to keep building.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
